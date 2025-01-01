Thoughtworks Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy discloses how we gather, use, and protect your personal data.

This Privacy Policy applies to personal data collected by Thoughtworks® through its website www.thoughtworks.com or, as described below, by other means during the course of its business.

1. Controller

Responsible data controller is:

Thoughtworks, Inc., 200 E Randolph St, 25th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60601, USA; Phone: +1312 373 1000; E-Mail: contact-us@thoughtworks.com; Website: www.thoughtworks.com

1.1 Data Protection Officer (DPO)



Our Data Protection Officer is Erin Francis Nicholson. If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy or wish to contact the DPO, you can reach out via email at privacyofficer@thoughtworks.com.



2. General Information

During the course of carrying out our business and performing our services, Thoughtworks collects personal data to conduct our business, provide and market our services, and meet our legal obligations. Likewise, we may also collect personal data for other purposes, which we would describe in more detail to you at the point we collect the personal data.

You may refuse to provide us with some or all of your personal data; however, this may limit the ways in which we can interact with you, including providing you with our services.

Your Rights

You have the following rights:

Right of access: you have the right to request a copy of your personal data.

Right to rectification or erasure: you have the right to have incorrect personal data corrected, or request your data be deleted in some circumstances.

Right to restriction of processing: you have the right to prevent further processing for the time being if certain requirements are met.

Right to object: you have the right to object to processing in some circumstances.

Right to data portability: you have the right to receive your personal data in a machine-readable format in order to forward it or have it forwarded to another controller if certain requirements are met.

You can require this by sending us an email at privacyofficer@thoughtworks.com

Without prejudice to any other administrative or judicial remedy, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority, in particular in the location of your habitual residence, place of work or place of the alleged infringement if you consider that the processing of personal data relating to you infringes the applicable data protection laws and regulations. If you are unsure who your supervisory authority is, please see this directory.

3. Logfiles

We collect personal data through our internet access logs. When you access our website, your internet address is automatically collected and is placed in our internet access logs (i.e., log files on server). We also record the URLs of the pages you visit within thoughtworks.com, the times and dates of such visits, information about the computer hardware and software you use.

This information may include Internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type and version, internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, operating system, date/time stamp, and/or clickstream data, number of visits, websites from which you accessed our site (Referrer), and pages that are accessed by your system via our site.

The processing of this data is necessary for the provision and the security of our website. We do not link this data to certain individuals. After the processing for the mentioned purposes, the data will be deleted.

4. Contact

On our website we use several contact forms which can be used to get in contact with us electronically. To handle your request it is necessary to provide us with a valid email address, and, in addition, we store your IP address and the time of your request to prevent any misuse of our contact forms. Alternatively, you may contact us via the e-mail addresses cited above. If you use one of these channels, the personal data transmitted will be stored automatically by Thoughtworks as data controller to handle our contact with you.

In some cases we may ask you for further information, such as name, occupation, address or telephone number.

5. Registration on our website

If you make use of our website to register for certain services or events, or to download eBooks, or to submit a message on one of our contact forms, you will be asked to provide personal data. The information inserted in the respective registration form will be transmitted to Thoughtworks as data controller. This is necessary to provide you with the respective service.

All registration forms hosted on our website will be provided and managed by Marketo EMEA Ltd., Cairn House, South County Business Park, Leopardstown Road, Dublin 18, Ireland (“Marketo”) as our service provider. The personal data you provide will be collected and stored on our behalf by Marketo and shared with entities within the Thoughtworks group of companies as related to the underlying processing and subject to Thoughtworks ensuring that appropriate agreements are in place between the Thoughtworks entities, which will include but is not necessarily limited to Model Clause agreements for any transfers between EU/EEA based entities and non-EU/EEA based entities (see listing of Thoughtworks various entity offices at https://www.thoughtworks.com/contact-us.)

In addition, Marketo uses functional cookies for analytic purposes. Any non EU/EEA transfer of your personal data in conjunction with the processing by Marketo is covered by Model Clause agreement(s). Upon your registration, your IP-address and date and time of your registration will be collected. This allows us to prevent misuse of our services.

6. Application for Jobs

Our website offers the opportunity to apply for employment. If you make use of these possibilities by providing your personal data, including contact details, experiences, roles, etc. or provide (solicited or unsolicited) special categories of personal data, the information inserted in the application form or otherwise provided (e.g., by you including it in a resume) will be transmitted to Thoughtworks as data controller.

Please be aware that application forms will be provided and managed by Greenhouse Software, Inc., 110 Fifth Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10011, USA, www.greenhouse.io (“Greenhouse”) as our service provider. The personal data you provide will thus be collected and stored on our behalf by Greenhouse and shared with the respective Thoughtworks entity(ies) processing your application.

Any non EU/EEA transfer of your personal data in conjunction with the processing by Greenhouse is covered by a Model Clause agreement for the transfer of personal data to third countries.

At your registration on the job application portal, your IP-address and date and time of your registration will be collected. This allows us to prevent misuse of our services.

7. Unsolicited special categories of personal data

Other than the information you provide when you apply for a job at Thoughtworks, we do not generally seek to collect special categories of personal data through this site.

"Special categories of personal data" includes the various categories of personal information and data identified by privacy law as requiring special treatment, including in some circumstances the need to obtain explicit consent. These categories may include personal data revealing racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, genetic data, biometric data, data concerning health or data concerning sexual orientation.

Therefore, we advise you not to provide any unsolicited sensitive personal data. Thoughtworks applies HTTPS or other appropriate technical and organizational measures to secure the personal data transmitted over its website.

8. Newsletter

We may provide the opportunity to sign-up for a periodic email newsletter by entering in your email address. In some cases we may ask you for further information, such as name, occupation, address or telephone number.

If you subscribe for our periodic email newsletter your IP address as well as data and time of subscription will be collected and stored at Thoughtworks as data controller. This allows us to prevent misuse of our services or of the e-mail address of the subscriber. This data is only used for the distribution of the newsletter. The subscription may be terminated by you at any time by following the unsubscribe instructions included in each newsletter.

9. Blogs

Our website offers publicly accessible blogs. You should be aware that any information you provide in these areas may be read, collected and used by others who read them. Our main blog channel is managed internally and the personal blog channel is managed by a third-party application Feedly. Feedly is a service of Feedly, Inc. 285 Hamilton Avenue, Suite 250, Palo Alto, CA 94301, https://feedly.com/i/welcome (“Feedly”) that may require you to register to post a comment. Feedly is a news aggregator application for various web browsers and mobile devices running iOS and Android, and it is also available as a cloud-based service. It compiles news feeds from a variety of online sources for the user to customize and share with others. We use Feedly on our website to display aggregated blogs that have been written by Thoughtworks employees and alumni. We also display the Feedly widget on the page and clicking on it will take the user to the Feedly application. Find more information about Feedly’s privacy practices here.

10. Testimonials

We display personal testimonials of satisfied customers on our site in addition to other endorsements. With your permission we may post your testimonial along with your name.

11. Cookies (General Information)

Thoughtworks’ websites make use of cookies to save and retrieve information about your visit to our sites. Cookies are small files of software which save and retrieve information about your visit to a website or application. They reside in your internet browser to help remember your preferences and previous activity. You can find more information about cookies at www.allaboutcookies.org

We and our partners (e.g., marketing partners, affiliates, or analytics providers) use cookies and log files to analyze trends, administer the website, track users movements around the website, and gather demographic information about our user base. We may receive anonymized reports based on the use of these technologies by our partners on an aggregated basis. We also use this data to provide the site’s content, ensure the functionality of our information technology systems, and to optimize our website. The data of log files will be stored separately from your other personal data.

Users can control and refuse the use of cookies at the individual browser level. Cookies installed can be deleted. If you have visited our website in the past and would like to make changes to your cookie preferences, please first clear the cookies from your browser and then update your cookie preferences. If you reject cookies, you may still use our website, but your ability to use some features or areas of our website may be limited. You can change your cookie settings from here.

When you visit our website, the following categories of cookies will be set in your browser:

11.1 Strictly necessary cookies

These cookies are essential in order to enable you to move around a site and use its features. Without these cookies services you have asked for cannot be provided.

11.2 Registered Visitor Cookie

A unique identifier given to each registered user, used to recognize you anonymously through your visit and when you return to the site.

11.3 Performance cookies

These cookies collect information so that we can analyse how our visitors use our site. All information these cookies collect is anonymized and is only used to improve how our site works.

11.4 Functional cookies

These cookies allow websites and applications to remember choices you make (e.g., such as your user name or the region you are in) and provide enhanced, more personal features.

We may use information collected from functional cookies to identify user behaviour and to serve content based on the user profile. These cookies cannot track your browsing activity on other websites. They do not gather any information about you that could be used for advertising or to record where you’ve been on the Internet outside our site.

11.5 Targeting cookies

In order to keep our website services relevant, easy to use and up-to-date, and understand interest in our services we use web analytics services to help us understand how people use the site.

Cookies allow web analytics services to recognise your browser, device, or IP address and, for example, identify whether you have visited our website before, what you have previously viewed or clicked on, and how you found us. The information is only used for statistical purposes, and it helps us to analyse patterns of user activity, user interests, and to develop a better user experience.

12. Third Party Applications

We will respect and protect your privacy as set out in this Privacy Policy. We will share your personal data with third parties only in the ways that are described in this Privacy Policy - and do not and will not sell your personal data.

Thoughtworks shares your personal data with third parties, in particular non-Thoughtworks parties, only with your express consent or under another lawful basis for processing under the applicable law.

Categories of non-Thoughtworks parties with which we share your personal data include vendors such as host and cloud service providers, marketing and mailing agencies, and sub-contractors involved in the fulfilment of our contractual obligations towards our clients.

12.1 CloudFront

Amazon CloudFront is a web service of Amazon Web Services, Inc., P.O. Box 81226, Seattle, WA 98108-1226, http://aws.amazon.com (“CloudFront”) that speeds up distribution of static and dynamic web content such as .html, .css, .js, and image files, to users. CloudFront delivers content through a worldwide network of data centers called edge locations. When a user requests content that is being served with CloudFront, the user is routed to the edge location that provides the lowest latency (time delay), so that content is delivered with the best possible performance.

If the content is already in the edge location with the lowest latency, CloudFront delivers it immediately.

If the content is not in that edge location, CloudFront retrieves it from an Amazon S3 bucket (where we have hosted our assets for the website) or an HTTP server (in our case, our production web servers in Rackspace) that has been identified as the source for the definitive version of the content.

CloudFront captures information about each request that includes system logs which captures the following information: IP address, lat/long of the server which served the request, country and date and time. More information about AWS's privacy practices can be found at https://aws.amazon.com/privacy/







12.2 Facebook conversion pixels

We use the “Custom Audience pixel” of Facebook Inc., 1601 S. California Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94304, USA (“Facebook”) on our website. With its help, we can keep track of what users do after they see or click on a Facebook advertisement. This enables us to monitor the effectiveness of Facebook ads for purposes of statistics and market research. Data collected in this way is anonymous to us, which means we cannot see the personal data of individual users. However, this data is saved and processed by Facebook. Facebook can connect this data with your Facebook account and use it for its own advertising purposes, in accordance with Facebook’s Data Policy which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/about/privacy/. You can allow Facebook and its partners to place ads on and outside of Facebook. A cookie can also be saved on your device for these purposes.

Please click here if you would like to withdraw your consent https://www.facebook.com/settings/?tab=ads#_=_

12.3 Google Analytics

Our website uses Google Analytics, a web analysis service of Google, Inc., 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043 USA, www.google.com (“Google Analytics” or “Google”). Google Analytics employs cookies that are stored to your computer in order to facilitate an analysis of your use of the site. The information generated by these cookies, such as time, place and frequency of your visits to our site, including your IP address, is transmitted to Google’s location in the US and stored there.

In using Google Analytics our website employs the extension “anonymizeIp”. In doing so, Google abbreviates and thereby anonymizes your IP address before transferring it from EU/EEA member states. Google uses this information to analyze your use of our site, to compile reports for us on internet activity and to provide other services relating to our website.

Google may also transfer this information to third parties where required to do so by law or where such third parties process this data on Google’s behalf. Google states that it will never associate your IP address with other data held by Google. You can prevent cookies from being installed by adjusting the settings on your browser software accordingly as noted elsewhere in this Privacy Policy. You should be aware, however, that by doing so you may not be able to make full use of all the functions of our website.

Google Analytics also offers a deactivation add-on for most current browsers that provides you with more control over what data Google can collect on websites you access. The add-on tells the JavaScript (ga.js) used by Google Analytics not to transmit any information about website visits to Google Analytics. However, the browser deactivation add-on offered by Google Analytics does not prevent information from being transmitted to us or to other web analysis services we may engage.

Google Analytics also uses electronic images known as web beacons (sometimes called single pixel gifs) and are used along with cookies to compile aggregated statistics to analyze how our site is used.

You can find additional information on how to install the browser add-on referenced above at the following link: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout?hl=en







12.4 Google Tag Manager (GTM)

Google Tag Manager (GTM”) is a tag management system to manage JavaScript and HTML tags used for tracking and analytics on websites. Tags are small code elements that, among other things, are used to measure traffic and visitor behaviour: to understand the effect of online advertising and social channels; to set up remarketing and orientation towards target groups; and to test and optimize websites. GTM makes it easier for us to integrate and manage our tags. We use GTM on our website to include the following tracking tools:

● Google Analytics

● Marketo Munchkin

● Facebook Conversion Pixels

● Twitter tailored audience

If you have performed deactivation, GTM takes this deactivation into account. For more information about GTM’s privacy practices can be found at https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en and terms of use at https://www.google.com/analytics/tag-manager/use-policy/

12.5 Greenhouse Tracking Links

When a job application is submitted through our Greenhouse forms, we capture certain pieces of information which you are informed of at collection. In some marketing campaigns, we use ‘Greenhouse Tracking Links,’ which are URL parameters attached to inbound links to our job posts. When a job application is submitted, Greenhouse captures this parameter and is able to determine which advertising or promotional channel directed you to that job posting. This enables Thoughtworks to gauge which channels are most effective.

12.6 Libsyn

Libsyn https://libsyn.com/ is an audio hosting service and publishing tool.

5001 Baum Blvd., Suite 770, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

We use Libsyn to host our external-facing podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms. We also embed a Libsyn-generated web player onto our podcast landing pages.

Ready more on Libsyn’s privacy policy here: https://libsyn.com/privacy-policy/

12.7 LinkedIn Insight Tags

We use the “LinkedIn Insight Tag” of LinkedIn Corporation, 1000 W Maude Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085, USA (“LinkedIn”) on our website. It helps us with in-depth campaign reporting and insights about our website visitors. It can also be used to track conversions, retarget website visitors, and unlock additional insights about members interacting with our ads on LinkedIn.

The LinkedIn Insight Tag enables the collection of data regarding members’ visits to our website, including the URL, referrer, IP address, device and browser characteristics (User Agent), and timestamp. This data is encrypted, the IP addresses are truncated, and members’ direct identifiers are removed within seven days in order to make the data pseudonymous. This remaining, pseudonymized data is then deleted within 90 days.

LinkedIn does not share personal data with us, it only provides aggregated reports about the website audience and ad performance. LinkedIn also provides retargeting for website visitors, enabling us to show personalized ads off our website by using this data, but without identifying the member. LinkedIn members can control the use of their personal data for advertising purposes through their account settings.

The above is in accordance with LinkedIn terms and cookie policies.

12.8 LinkedIn SlideShare

LinkedIn SlideShare is a Web 2.0–based slide hosting service of LinkedIn Corporation, 1000 W. Maude Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 USA, www.linkedin.com. Users can upload files privately or publicly in the following file formats: PowerPoint, PDF, or OpenDocument presentations. Slide decks can then be viewed on the site itself, on hand held devices or embedded on other sites. Our website uses the plugins offered by LinkedIn Slideshare to primarily share presentations and PDFs.

Regarding the use of LinkedIn Slideshare’s plugins (and all plugins offered by LinkedIn products) see the LinkedIn Slideshare’s Privacy Policy stating: “We log usage data when you visit or otherwise use our Services, including our sites, app and platform technology (e.g., our off-site plugins), such as when you view or click on content (e.g., learning video) or ads (on or off our sites and apps), perform a search, install or update one of our mobile apps, share articles or apply for jobs. We use log-ins, cookies, device information and internet protocol (“IP”) addresses to identify you and log your use.” More information about LinkedIn's privacy practices can be read at https://www.linkedin.com/legal/privacy-policy

12.9 Marketo Munchkin

We use third party marketing software from Marketo to send our emails. This is a service provided by Marketo, Inc., 901 Mariners Island Boulevard, Suite 500, San Mateo, CA 94404 USA, www.marketo.com (“Marketo”). We use identifiable Marketo cookies as part of tracking so we have information on email open rates and click through rate as well as tracking activity on the website. For registered users, this data may be linked to your user profile.

More information on Marketo’s privacy and cookie policy can be found here.

How does it work?

We embed a Munchkin Javascript snippet on our site. When visitors come to a site, we place a cookie in the visitor’s web browser (if there wasn’t already one) and send messages to our servers about that visitor’s web activity. It is a first party cookie and is only visible for us.

What does Munchkin Capture?

When on a page, Munchkin automatically gathers the following information:

● Page Visits

● Link Clicks

● IP Address

● Referrer

● Our cookie ID.

If you prefer that we do not place this cookie on your web browser you may opt out by clicking the Do Not Track (DNT) feature in your browser. This prevents tracking for your particular browser and device.

12.10 Salesforce

Salesforce.com, Inc. (usually abbreviated as SF or SFDC) is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Salesforce is the primary enterprise offering within the Salesforce platform. It provides companies with an interface for case management and task management, and a system for automatically routing and escalating important events. The Salesforce customer portal provides customers the ability to track their own cases, includes a social networking plug-in that enables the user to join the conversation about their company on social networking Web sites, provides analytical tools and other services including email alert, Google search, and access to customers' entitlement and contracts.

For our marketing purposes, the personal data which is stored in Marketo is passed over to Salesforce, where it is viewed and managed by our sales team.

More information about

Salesforce’s privacy practices can be read at https://www.salesforce.com/in/company/privacy/

12.11 Drift Email

Siftrock is a Drift.com company, with headquarters at 625 1st Avenue Suite 300 Seattle, WA 98104 United States. The Company manages and mines marketing email replies to improve database hygiene and deliverability, as well as renders email reply management for marketing automation.

Siftrock enables us to parse the direct emails received by our marketing team, and update the information of the sender in Marketo and Salesforce. Details about Siftrock's policy for collecting and processing the user information can be found at https://siftrock.com/about/privacy/

12.12 SoundCloud

SoundCloud is an online audio distribution platform provided by SoundCloud Limited, Rheinsberger Str. 76/77, 10115 Berlin, Germany, c/o JAG Shaw Baker, Berners House, 47-48 Berners Street, London W1T 3NF, UK; www.soundcloud.com, (“SoundCloud”). SoundCloud enables its users to upload, record, promote and share their originally-created sounds. On our website we use SoundCloud to share podcasts in posts, and use SoundCloud plugins on our website. When you visit our website, a connection is established with the SoundCloud servers and the plugin is shown. This provides the SoundCloud server with information about the sites you have visited on our website. If you are logged onto SoundCloud as a member, then SoundCloud may automatically assign this information to your personal user account. When you activate the plugin (e.g., by clicking the start button of an audio file), the corresponding information is also assigned to your user account. You can prevent the automatic assignment of this information by logging out of your SoundCloud account and deleting its respective cookies before logging onto our website.

User interaction with the embedded player includes the following functionality:

• Play

• Pause

• duration of playback

• shares made on the podcast

However, all the information will be at an aggregated level and specificity is abstracted out. More information about SoundCloud’s privacy practices can be found at https://soundcloud.com/pages/privacy

12.13 SumoLogic

Sumo Logic is a cloud-based log management and analytics service of Sumo Logic, Inc., 305 Main Street, Redwood City, CA 94063, USA, www.sumologic.com (“Sumo Logic”) that leverages machine-generated big data to deliver real-time IT insights. Sumo Logic uses a piece of software called an “Installed Collector”. An Installed Collector is a Java agent that receives logs and metrics from its sources and then encrypts, compresses, and sends the data to the Sumo service. As its name implies, an Installed Collector is installed in your environment, as opposed to a Hosted Collector, which resides on the Sumo service. After installing an Installed Collector, you add sources, to which the Installed Collector connects to obtain data to send to the Sumo service.

A Sumo source is an object, configured for a specific collector that scans a particular target periodically and sends newly available data to the Installed Collector. SumoLogic collectors are baked into all the server images used by the website and collect the following information.

● IP address;

● date and time;

● session ID;

● Browser and version; and

● OS and version.

The above information is used by developers on Thoughtworks’ digital team for debugging/monitoring purposes. Sumo Logic’s privacy policy can be found at https://www.sumologic.com/privacy-statement/

12.14 Twitter tailored audience

Tailored audiences is the tool of Twitter Inc., 1355 Market Street, Suite 900, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA, www.twitter.com (“Twitter”), used to target existing users and customers to create remarketing campaigns. Targeting activity can include directly reaching out to users or visitors to the Thoughtworks website and campaign pages and/or retargeting previous customer lists. Twitter sets a minimum size limit for a tailored audience to 500 users. If the tailored audience does not match 500 Twitter users, it will display as "audience too small" and will not be available for targeting. Details about Twitter’s policies for conversion tracking and tailored audiences can be found at https://business.twitter.com/en/help/ads-policies/other-policy-requirements/policies-for-conversion-tracking-and-tailored-audiences.html

12.15 Urchin Tracking Module (UTM)

UTM tags are not tools. UTM works as a custom URL for marketing campaigns and reports can be viewed in platforms like Google Analytics. UTM tags are appended as part of the visible URL in marketing programs to understand the specific instance of a link. UTM tag reports are observed in Google Analytics/Marketo for understanding visitors to our website – for example, if they have visited the website, clicked on a link or signed up to a conference/event. These details are collected at an aggregated level. Customizing the URL with UTM tags allows us to better understand the marketing activity, which then allows us to better serve our audience.

The tracking occurs via the UTM parameters that are appended in the URL. When a user clicks an UTM tagged URL, based on the parameters set, we will be able to track from which end source the user has interacted with that URL.

12.16 Wistia

Wistia provides software for creating, managing, and sharing videos for business with a customizable player and detailed analytics. Our website uses Wistia, provided by Wistia, Inc., 17 Tudor Street, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA, www.wistia.com (“Wistia”) to host videos. Wistia includes features such as an integrated CDN (content delivery network) for faster loading, and improved quality control depending on the device type and internet speed of the user. It also features the ability to add subtitles for better clarity of the video content. Whenever you interact with any videos on our website, Wistia automatically receives and records information on its server logs from your browser including your IP address, cookie information, and the page you requested.

As stated in Wistia’s privacy policy, Wistia may also use usage information, in identifiable form, to provide video owners with information directly related to the videos that they make available through the website. Such information may include how many and which videos of a particular video owner were watched by a particular user, from where a particular video was watched by a particular user and how many times a particular video was watched by a particular user. For more information about Wistia’s privacy practices can be found at https://wistia.com/privacy.

12.17 Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications is a remote conferencing services company headquartered in San Jose, California. It provides a remote conferencing service that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration. Zoom enables us to run virtual events and webinars for our audiences. The information collected during the virtual event / webinar registration process on our website is passed over to Zoom to ensure seamless user experience for the attendees.

Details about Zoom's policy for collecting and processing the user information can be found at https://zoom.us/privacy-and-legal

12.18 TinyLetter

Thoughtworks Arts employs the newsletter platform TinyLetter. TinyLetter is a service of The Rocket Science Group LLC d/b/a Mailchimp, Atlanta, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE #5000.





TinyLetter is an email newsletter service which our Thoughtworks Arts team uses to send newsletters and updates to users who have subscribed to our Thoughtworks Arts publication. TinyLetter is a simplified version of MailChimp.



TinyLetter/MailChimp is part of the Intuit family of companies, and you can find their global privacy statement here.

12.19 Demandbase



We use the Demandbase platform provided by Demandbase, Inc., 680 Folsom Street, Suite 400, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA (“Demandbase”), both on our website and as a core platform that empowers our integrated marketing and customer engagement strategy.



This platform and associated tag on our website facilitates the integration of the personal data contained within our Demandbase, CRM, Adobe Analytics, and Marketo tools, enabling us to deliver more personalized experiences for our audience while identifying more relevant, engaged potential buyers of our services.

We use this platform to process varying categories of personally identifiable information from our users, including but not limited to name, email, company, job title, and other demographic & behavioral data relevant to our business-to-business marketing efforts.



This data processed within Demandbase helps us:



1. Analyze visitor behavior: Gain insights into inbound traffic from Demandbase and other connected sources to optimize our marketing strategies.

2. Enhance campaign effectiveness: Use the collected data to retarget users, measure conversion performance, and attribute marketing spend accurately based on user engagement.

3. Understand organizational interest: By analyzing IP addresses and cookies, Demandbase’s identification API helps us recognize the companies our visitors represent, enabling us to assess their interest in Thoughtworks at the company level.

4 Improve personalization: Integrate collected data into our CRM, Adobe Analytics, and Marketo systems to deliver targeted and relevant experiences across marketing and sales touchpoints.



For additional details on how Demandbase handles data and ensures compliance, please refer to Demandbase Privacy Policy. You can find a list of Demandbase’s subprocessors here.

12.20 ZoomInfo WebSights

We use “ZoomInfo WebSights” of ZoomInfo Technologies LLC, 805 Broadway, Suite 900 Vancouver, WA 98660, USA (“ ZoomInfo”) on our website. This is an HTML snippet that drops three optional targeting cookies.



We use this tool to help us understand which companies are visiting our website and are interested in our services. It collects two pieces of information from visitors who accept optional cookies — their IP address and their email domain information, if available.



This information is shared with ZoomInfo and processed at the company level — no individual personal data is exposed. When processing this data, ZoomInfo provides Thoughtworks with additional context on companies, employee count, revenue, and more.



More information about ZoomInfo’s privacy practices can be found at https://www.zoominfo.com/about-zoominfo/privacy-policy

12.21 Coveo Library

We use “Coveo Library” of Coveo Software Corp., Spaces Levi's Plaza, 1160 Battery St E., Suite 100, San Francisco, CA 94111 United States, on our website. Coveo Library collects in-site search term information for analytics purposes. Coveo Library drops one optional performance cookie on our website, which persists for a duration of 12 months until a user clears their browser cookies.

This information is then anonymized, and Thoughtworks utilizes this anonymized search information from Coveo Library to train our machine learning algorithms which power our in-site search, which improve our ability to deliver relevant search results.

More information about Coveo’s privacy practices can be found at https://www.coveo.com/en/pages/privacy-policy

12.22 StackAdapt



We use ‘StackAdapt’ of StackAdapt Inc., 48-567 Roehampton Ave., Toronto, ON M4P 1S5, Canada. on our website. This is a “pixel tag” classified as a Targeting Cookie which helps us report on the effectiveness of our online advertising as well as personalize interest-based advertising for our users.



In general, StackAdapt collects information about a user’s IP Address, an anonymous but unique identifier ID, and the web page that refers them to our website. It may also collect IDs assigned by third parties to your browser or device, including Google advertising identifiers, that we use as part of our internal processing operations and to serve ads.



More information about StackAdapt’s privacy practices can be found at https://www.stackadapt.com/privacy-policy



12.23 Microsoft Ads User Engagement Tracking



We use Microsoft Ads' User Engagement Tracking (UET) of Microsoft Ads, One Microsoft Way, Redmond, WA, 98052, United States (“Microsoft”) on our website. This is a "pixel tag" classified as a Targeting Cookie to help us gain in-depth insights into our website visitors, to track the performance of our digital advertising, and ultimately deliver targeted ads to users based on their interests and behavior



Microsoft only provides aggregated reports about the website audience and ad performance and does not share individual personal data with us. It also provides retargeting for website visitors, enabling us to show personalized ads outside of our website using this data but without identifying the individual. Members can control the use of their personal data for advertising purposes through their account settings within the Microsoft ad network.





More information about Microsoft’s privacy practices can be found at https://about.ads.microsoft.com/en-us/policies/legal-privacy-and-security

12.24 ReverseAds

We use ‘ReverseAds’ of ReverseAds Pte Ltd, 513A Upper Cross Street, #04-95 Hong Lim Complex, Singapore 051531, Singapore to conduct paid, targeted digital advertising campaigns for sales & marketing purposes. This is a “pixel tag” classified as a Targeting Cookie.



ReverseAds automatically collects certain information, such as IP address, device information, and location data when engaging with ads or content within the ReverseAds network. Additional personal information that ReverseAds collects depends on the context of your interactions with them, the choices you make, and the products and features you use. This information can include names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses or job titles.



When engaging with Thoughtworks ads or content within the ReverseAds network, some or all of that information may be passed to Thoughtworks for sales & marketing purposes as well as for evaluating the conversion rates, performance, and ROI of our advertising campaigns.



More information about ReverseAds’ privacy practices can be found at https://reverseads.com/privacy-policy/

12.25 Albacross

We use Albacross, of Albacross Nordic AB, Companyreg. no 556942-7338, Tegelbacken 4A, 111 52 Stockholm, Sweden, on our website.



Information collected from optional targeting cookies set in your device that qualify as personal data will be processed by Albacross, a platform offering visitor identification and ad targeting services.



The purpose for the processing of the personal data is that it enables Albacross to improve a service rendered to us and our website (e.g “Intent” service), by adding data to their database about companies. The Albacross database will in addition to “Intent Data” be used for targeted advertising purposes towards companies and for this purpose data will be transferred to third-party data service providers. For the purpose of clarity, targeted advertising regards companies, not towards individuals.



The data that is collected and used by Albacross to achieve this purpose is information about the IP address from which you visited our website and technical information that enables Albacross to tell apart different visitors from the same IP address. Albacross stores the domain from form input in order to correlate the IP address with your employer.



For full information about Albacross' processing of personal data, please see Albacross’ Privacy Policy.



12.26 Qualtrics

We use “Qualtrics” of Qualtrics LLC, 333 W. River Park Drive, Provo, UT 84604, United States of America, on our website. We use Qualtrics as a survey tool and – based on the type of survey – we may use it to collect personal data (e.g., name, address, phone number, email address, or your employer, IP address) as well as answers relating to the survey topic, which may range from technology maturity assessments to customer feedback questionnaires, among others.

For the Qualtrics survey tool to function properly, we are required to place a Strictly Necessary cookie on our users’ web browser when they are engaging with one of our Qualtrics surveys. This cookie enables the survey tool to load on our website in addition to preventing bots from engaging with our surveys.

Thoughtworks may store the survey response data provided by our users within the Qualtrics platform for aggregated analytics purposes. In some cases, Thoughtworks may transfer data at the individual user level from Qualtrics to our Marketo and Salesforce systems for marketing, sales, and other communications purposes, but we will not do this without first notifying our users, getting their permission as part of the survey process, and enabling them to opt-out of this data processing if and when they wish.

More information about Qualtrics’ privacy practices can be found here.

12.27 Microsoft Clarity

We use “Microsoft Clarity” of Microsoft Corporation, One Microsoft Way, Redmond, WA 98052-6399, USA on our website. We partner with Microsoft Clarity and Microsoft Advertising to capture how you use and interact with our website through behavioral metrics, heatmaps, and session replay to improve and market our services. Website usage data is captured using an optional Performance Cookie placed on your device if you provide consent for us to do so, as well as through other tracking technologies to determine the effectiveness of our website and content design. Additionally, we use the information we collect for site optimization, fraud/security purposes, and advertising.



The specific information we collect may include:

Device and browser information, including IP address, browser type, operating system, and device identifiers.

Interaction data, such as pages visited, actions taken, click patterns, and session duration.

Referral URLs, referring and exit pages, and the date and time of visits.

We use this information to analyze user behavior, identify errors, improve the web experience we offer, and enhance your experience. We do not collect personally identifiable information as part of this web processing. We do not share this information with any third parties other than Microsoft as part of our use of this tool.

You can find a full list of the types of data collected here. And for more information about Microsoft's privacy policies, please access their privacy statement here.

12.28 Shareaholic

Shareaholic is a social sharing widget integrated into Thoughtworks' website. This tool facilitates users in sharing posts to their social media accounts like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Email, Whatsapp and Wechat and mastodon with a simple click. Additionally, users can copy the page URL by clicking the Copy Link icon. When you visit our website, Shareaholic collects IP addresses and information about your browser or operating system. Non-personally identifiable information is utilized to analyze traffic from various social media platforms during your visits. Shareaholic collects and stores information locally on your device/browser, including session duration, page views, and related data.



More information on Shareaholic privacy practices can be found at https://www.shareaholic com/privacy



To opt-out, please follow the instructions given in this link https://www.shareaholic.com/privacy/choices

12.29 Factors.ai

We use “Factors.ai” of 3524 Silverside Road Suite 35B Wilmington, DE 19810 (“Factors.ai”) on our website.



We use this functionality to analyze the inbound traffic on our website and across our social channels. The resulting data enables us to optimize our marketing campaign performance, outreach targeting, and advertising investments. We use this data across our digital ecosystem, including LinkedIn, Salesforce, Demandbase, and our website itself.



This data includes but is not limited to certain types of personally identifying information, such as name, email, company name, and location.



In addition, Demandbase reads the IP addresses and cookies of our visitors and passes that information to its identification API, which helps us understand which company the visitor works for. In this way, we're able to measure visitors' interest in Thoughtworks at the company level.



More information about the privacy practices of Factors.ai can be found at https://www.factors.ai/legal/privacy-policy



12.30 People.ai



We use People.ai, a revenue intelligence platform, to enhance the effectiveness of our sales and marketing operations. It analyzes business-related activity data from our CRM, marketing platforms, emails, and calendar systems to provide actionable insights and support sales enablement.



People.ai pulls header, body, and footer metadata from emails and calendar invites to distinguish business-related interactions. Only relevant activities and contacts are logged and automatically associated with the correct Account and Opportunity in CRM. Email content is not retained, and message bodies are not accessed unless explicitly authorized and necessary for service delivery.



The data collected is limited to business contact details and interaction metadata (e.g., meeting titles, participants, timestamps), and is processed solely for legitimate business purposes. All data handling complies with applicable privacy regulations, including GDPR and CCPA, and follows People.ai’s privacy and security standards. Learn more in the People.ai Privacy Policy.

13. Adobe Experience Cloud

The Adobe Experience Cloud solutions enables us to personalize and improve the performance of our website and social media pages. It collects and analyzes information, such as clicks made by visitors. This allows Thoughtworks to provide you with more relevant messages within emails, text messages, and other online and offline marketing campaigns. More information can be found here.

Social Media Links

You can find Thoughtworks on the following social media:

● Twitter

● Facebook

● Youtube

● LinkedIn

● Weibo

● Instagram

● WeChat

These providers are controllers for the relevant data processing.

14. Deletion and Term of Storage

Thoughtworks processes and stores your personal data only for the time necessary to achieve the stated purpose (unless otherwise stated in this Privacy Policy) and as permitted under the applicable laws or regulations.

As soon as the purpose for data storage is achieved, or the appropriate term of storage provided for by any applicable laws or regulations expires, your personal data will be deleted consistent with this and any other applicable Thoughtworks policies (e.g., document retention and/or records management policy) unless your personal data are required for the formation of or performance under a contract.







15. Changes to the Policy

This Privacy Policy may be updated from time to time. In the event of any material and significant changes we will endeavor to provide a more prominent notice of the changes to this Privacy Policy.