Thoughtworks University (TWU) is our immersive one-year training program designed for graduates and career changers. It begins with a 4 week in-person learning experience in Pune, India, designed for graduates and career changers, equipping them with the technical skills, consulting mindset and real world experience needed to succeed in the industry. It serves as the foundation for a strong first-year experience, ensuring trainees are fully prepared for their journey at Thoughtworks.

The Pune term is just the start—TWU continues with a full year of structured training, mentorship and hands-on client work. More than just an onboarding program, TWU helps participants build global connections, grow professionally and develop as future leaders in technology.