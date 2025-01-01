Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Healthcare and life sciences

Spark the extraordinary innovation shaping the future.

 

Technology is transforming healthcare and life sciences, driving unprecedented advancements and innovation. We partner with leading organizations to integrate strategy, design and engineering to deliver innovative technology solutions that enhance patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care delivery and accelerate industry progress. 
 

We are committed to shaping the future of health through impactful, technology-driven solutions. With deep industry expertise and pioneering technology approaches, we empower organizations to lead in digital and AI transformation, unlocking new levels of efficiency, innovation, and excellence.

 

See how Thoughtworks partnered with Bayer, one of the world’s largest life sciences companies, to optimize decision processes in preclinical drug development.
Data mesh

The new foundation for data-driven innovation in healthcare and life sciences
 

In the rapidly evolving world of healthcare and life sciences, organizations are grappling with how to harness vast amounts of data to drive innovation. Traditional data architectures can no longer keep up with the increasing complexity and scale.

 

Experts from Thoughtworks and AWS explore how data mesh is revolutionizing data management and empowering organizations to unlock real-time insights, improve patient outcomes, and accelerate R&D. Discover how adopting a data mesh approach can help your organization scale data-driven innovation with agility, foster collaboration across teams, and transform your data into a powerful asset for future growth.

Kundenbeispiele

PRINCE (Preclinical Information Center) represents a major milestone in the digitalizing of our preclinical data domain. We think that it can serve as a blueprint for a future domain-centric decentralized data landscape in R&D.
Jonas Münch
Head of IT for Safety & Pharmacology at Bayer

