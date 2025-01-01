Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Energie

Spark the extraordinary advantage of energy modernization.

 

The energy ecosystem is undergoing rapid change, forcing organizations to modernize engineering platforms, practices and data capabilities as a matter of urgency.

 

In this highly disrupted market, the move to renewable energy is causing unprecedented fluctuations in supply and demand. Organizations must find new ways to innovate and stay competitive. Thoughtworks can help.

Digital electrification transformation is upending the energy sector. Electrification is here, and it can be harnessed by every motive component in our economy. 

 

Learn more in this article

Bringing green cloud optimization to a green energy business

Holaluz leads the transformation of the Spanish energy sector. Together we deployed our Cloud Carbon Footprint tool to understand their cloud infrastructure’s carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Mehr erfahren

Kundenbeispiele

Die Kernkompetenz und der Fokus des Thoughtworks-Teams bei der Anwendung von Best Practices in der Softwareentwicklung für Datenlösungen passten hervorragend zu unseren Entwicklungsprinzipien und unserer Vision – dem Aufbau einer hochautomatisierten, skalierbaren und flexiblen Datenplattform. Als Ergebnis haben wir nicht nur ein MVP geschaffen, sondern auch eine technische Blaupause und zukunftsweisendes Fachwissen für die Entwicklung von Datenanwendungen.
Dr. Christian Mathissen
Director Cyber-physical System, SOFC bei Bosch
Mehr erfahren
Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our clean tech, energy and utilities clients.
Find out more

