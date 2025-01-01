Energie
Spark the extraordinary advantage of energy modernization.
The energy ecosystem is undergoing rapid change, forcing organizations to modernize engineering platforms, practices and data capabilities as a matter of urgency.
In this highly disrupted market, the move to renewable energy is causing unprecedented fluctuations in supply and demand. Organizations must find new ways to innovate and stay competitive. Thoughtworks can help.
Digital electrification transformation is upending the energy sector. Electrification is here, and it can be harnessed by every motive component in our economy.
Bringing green cloud optimization to a green energy business
Holaluz leads the transformation of the Spanish energy sector. Together we deployed our Cloud Carbon Footprint tool to understand their cloud infrastructure’s carbon emissions and energy consumption.
Die Kernkompetenz und der Fokus des Thoughtworks-Teams bei der Anwendung von Best Practices in der Softwareentwicklung für Datenlösungen passten hervorragend zu unseren Entwicklungsprinzipien und unserer Vision – dem Aufbau einer hochautomatisierten, skalierbaren und flexiblen Datenplattform. Als Ergebnis haben wir nicht nur ein MVP geschaffen, sondern auch eine technische Blaupause und zukunftsweisendes Fachwissen für die Entwicklung von Datenanwendungen.
