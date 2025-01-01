You missed the webinars. We have you covered. Watch the recordings now.
Western webinar
The webinar explored several AI-related blips and some too-complex-to-blip as guest speakers Neal Ford and Nimisha Asthagiri looked at what excited them in the soon-to-be-launched Technology Radar Vol 32.
Moderated by Renan Martins, this preview webinar revealed some interesting trends in AI-driven software delivery.
Eastern webinar
Vanya Seth and Ni Wang (guest speakers) and May Xu (moderator) spoke about themes and blips that made it to the next edition especially those highlighting the rapid innovation in generative AI.