Top 10 Latin American Bank

The future of banking

With over 30 years in the market, our client has grown into one of the ten largest banks operating in Brazil and Latin America. Its diverse operations include corporate banking, capital markets, and international trade, among others. It strives to be a multi-product digital bank offering innovative solutions across accounts, cards, loans, insurance, asset management and private banking.

Since 2014, the bank has prioritized digital transformation and innovation through its innovation laboratory, and partnerships with fintechs and startups.

A holistic cross-selling experience

The private banking division reached out with a significant business challenge: to structure a more integrated vision between its diverse products and services, with the goal to enhance cross-selling. This required a shift from a transactional focus to a relational journey, understanding each customer's needs, and identifying the right moments to make relevant offers.

The new strategy focused on two key factors:

Customer relationships: Becoming the main protagonist of the customer's journey and positioning themselves as the partner of choice for car financing customers. Relational focus: Enabling integration and intentionally bringing innovation to the brand, always based on data and a deep understanding of their audience.

The private banking division’s challenge went beyond building a single solution or restructuring car financing channels. It needed to create an integrated ecosystem, transforming the customer journey by linking car financing with other bank services. This complex project involved considering various factors and understanding the impact on current workflows and future results. Collaborating closely with the client's team, we co-created solutions enriched by extensive data, enhancing the project's potential impact.

A two-stage process

The project was divided into two main stages: immersion and strategy building.

Immersion stage

We conducted internal interviews with key players in the car financing journey, as well as speaking to the bank's customers to identify pain points and opportunities. These insights were captured in a journey blueprint, making the data accessible and practical.