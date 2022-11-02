PayPal is one of the world’s leading payment service providers. The company’s online payment software enables billions of transactions every year for customers in over 200 countries.

At the end of 2020, PayPal secured the license to add one of the world’s fastest-growing markets to that list; mainland China.

PayPal engaged the Thoughtworks China team to help navigate the new competitive landscape, regulations and new customer base. This required the creation of a new team; comprising of stakeholders from more than 10 internal functions.

A fresh start for a global giant

At the start of our engagement, the Thoughtworks team had two major tasks: providing the essential local knowledge and guidance PayPal needed, and aligning those diverse stakeholder teams on the best way to respond to local needs.

To make PayPal’s services highly visible in the Chinese market, we collaboratively decided to start with a new website. The site would act as both the entry point to PayPal’s digital service, and function as an attractive storefront, introducing new customers to the company and what it can do for them.