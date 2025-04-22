Conferences and events
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that delivers extraordinary impact by blending design, engineering and AI expertise. We are proud to host and sponsor a wide range of events across the globe.
We believe in sharing what we learn, and regularly participate in thought-leadership panels, hackathons, technology conferences and meet-ups. Whether virtual or in-person, we look forward to welcoming you.
Featured event
XConf
XConf is our annual technology event created by technologists for technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world. Explore the highlight videos, talks and regional event spotlights below to get a sense of what it is like to attend XConf.
Flagship events
Technology Radar Vol.32 webinar
The Technology Radar isn’t just any tech report, it's a distillation of real-world tech experiences, hard-won learnings, and game-changing trends gathered from Thoughtworkers worldwide. Our technologists will dive deep into some of the most interesting things that will feature in the upcoming volume.
Thoughtworks Live
Thoughtworks Live is an event series designed especially for senior executives at the intersection of business and technology. Our sessions are carefully curated to explore success strategies for the future and discuss how to take advantage of the infinite possibilities created by the exponential advancements in technology.
Upcoming events
April 22 to 25, 2025In personIndiaGreat International Developer Summit (GIDS) 2025GIDS is Asia’s biggest and longest running polyglot software conference and expo that brings together software practitioners to learn and share their knowledge and experiences. Thoughtworks has been a proud sponsor and participant at the conference for many years now. This year, leaders from Thoughtworks will be sharing their insights at the conference.
April 30, 2025In personThailandTechnology Radar Vol. 32 | Beyond the hype: Practical insights into the future of software developmentJoin us for an insightful deep dive into the future of software development with Thoughtworks Technology Radar Volume 32. In this engaging tech talk, we'll move beyond the buzzwords and explore the practical implications of emerging trends, tools and technologies highlighted in the latest Radar. Our expert speakers, Chakrit Riddhagni and Rachanee Saengkrajai, will provide real-world perspectives and actionable insights on how these technologies are shaping the way we build software today and tomorrow.
May 5 to 6, 2025HybridGermanyAutomotive MastermindsThoughtworks is partnering with Automotive Masterminds. Staged under the motto "From crisis to competitive edge: The new automotive playbook", the hybrid management conference brings together the masterminds of the automotive industry.
May 8, 2025In personVietnamHow to let Microservices…fail successfully!This talk explores the critical considerations and potential pitfalls in adopting microservices architectures. Learn about common challenges and strategies to avoid negative outcomes in your implementation.
May 13, 2025OnlineGlobalWinning the loyalty game: Gen AI, personalization and what really worksCustomer expectations are shifting, making loyalty harder to secure. Today’s consumers want personalized experiences, but brands must strike the right balance between customization and transparency. At the same time, traditional loyalty programs are evolving, with Gen Z prioritizing exclusivity and purpose over simple point-based rewards. AI is also reshaping engagement, offering new ways to enhance customer relationships while maintaining a human touch. Join us for a one-hour webinar where industry experts will share insights, real-world examples, and strategies to help brands build lasting customer connections.
June 4 to 5, 2025In personNetherlandsDELIVER EuropeDELIVER Europe, the leading matchmaking event for retail and supply chain leaders, will take place on June 4-5, 2025, in Amsterdam. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event will connect 1,100+ senior retail executives with 150+ innovative suppliers through targeted meetings and industry talks. Thoughtworks will be present, engaging in discussions on the future of logistics, retail and sustainability.