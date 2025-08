Wednesday, October 8

In-person at Thoughtworks Berlin Auditorium

6pm - 9pm CEST

As organizations increasingly embrace the data mesh approach to overcome the limitations of monolithic data architectures, a pressing question emerges: can robust data governance thrive in this new paradigm, or is it merely an elusive dream?



Hear from data experts from BASF, Mobile.de, Zalando and Thoughtworks as they tackle the complexities of data governance within a data mesh framework. We'll explore the challenges, opportunities, and practical strategies involved. Expect real-world case studies and expert insights on achieving sustainable and scalable data governance in this environment.

Key Takeaways:



The role of governance in a decentralized data mesh model.

How to balance autonomy and accountability across data domains.

Best practices for federated data governance at scale.

Driving cultural change and data team collaboration.



This session provides data leaders, architects, and practitioners with actionable strategies to build a resilient data governance framework for the modern data mesh. Learn how to make governance a reality in a decentralized data landscape.