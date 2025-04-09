Conferences and events

Thoughtworks is proud to host, sponsor and participate in a wide range of events across the globe. Whether virtual or in-person, we look forward to welcoming you.
XConf is our annual technology event created by technologists for technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world.
Thoughtworkers and guest presenters share how technologists and business leaders foster growth, collaboration and innovation to make an impact on clients, society and the tech industry. Explore the highlight videos, talks and regional event spotlights below to get a sense of what it is like to attend XConf.
Flagship events
Technology Radar Vol.32 webinar
The Technology Radar isn’t just any tech report, it's a distillation of real-world tech experiences, hard-won learnings, and game-changing trends gathered from Thoughtworkers worldwide. Join our Radar masterclass on March 26 or 27, 2025. Our technologists will dive deep into some of the most interesting things that will feature in the upcoming volume.
Thoughtworks Live
Thoughtworks Live is an event series designed especially for senior executives at the intersection of business and technology. Our sessions are carefully curated to explore success strategies for the future and discuss how to take advantage of the infinite possibilities created by the exponential advancements in technology.
Upcoming events
April 4 to 5, 2025In personSpainCommit Conf 2025Meet Thoughtworks at Commit Conf! As a sponsor, Thoughtworks invites you to explore cutting-edge technologies, connect with industry experts, and gain valuable insights. Don’t miss the chance to engage with our speakers and discover innovative ideas that push boundaries. Join us for inspiring sessions and meaningful discussions!
April 9 to 10, 2025OnlineGlobalAI and Gender Equity: Bringing more women into AIThe future of Artificial Intelligence must be inclusive, and gender equity is a vital step toward achieving that goal. Join us for an engaging discussion on AI and Gender Equity: Bringing more women into AI, where we'll explore the intersection of technology and diversity.
April 9 to 11, 2025In personUnited StatesGoogle Cloud Next 2025: Spark the extraordinary possibility of what’s nextAt Google Cloud Next 2025, our technology leaders and SMEs will showcase our full range of leading-edge capabilities and solutions, helping you to unlock AI’s full potential, and drive value and impact from across your technology ecosystem.
April 22 to 25, 2025In personIndiaGreat International Developer Summit (GIDS) 2025GIDS is Asia’s biggest and longest running polyglot software conference and expo that brings together software practitioners to learn and share their knowledge and experiences. Thoughtworks has been a proud sponsor and participant at the conference for many years now. This year, leaders from Thoughtworks will be sharing their insights at the conference.
May 5 to 6, 2025HybridGermanyAutomotive MastermindsThoughtworks is partnering with Automotive Masterminds. Staged under the motto "From crisis to competitive edge: The new automotive playbook", the hybrid management conference brings together the masterminds of the automotive industry.
May 13, 2025OnlineGlobalWinning the loyalty game: Gen AI, personalization and what really worksCustomer expectations are shifting, making loyalty harder to secure. Today’s consumers want personalized experiences, but brands must strike the right balance between customization and transparency. At the same time, traditional loyalty programs are evolving, with Gen Z prioritizing exclusivity and purpose over simple point-based rewards. AI is also reshaping engagement, offering new ways to enhance customer relationships while maintaining a human touch. Join us for a one-hour webinar where industry experts will share insights, real-world examples, and strategies to help brands build lasting customer connections.
June 4 to 5, 2025In personNetherlandsDELIVER EuropeDELIVER Europe, the leading matchmaking event for retail and supply chain leaders, will take place on June 4-5, 2025, in Amsterdam. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event will connect 1,100+ senior retail executives with 150+ innovative suppliers through targeted meetings and industry talks. Thoughtworks will be present, engaging in discussions on the future of logistics, retail and sustainability.