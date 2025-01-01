Hari R Lead Consultant

Hari is a seasoned professional with more than 15 years of experience as a Product Manager for Customer Experience (CX) solutions. He has designed CX solutions tailored to both the enterprise needs and their brand promise. Hari's work has taken him through the Middle East and Asian markets where he has designed CX solutions for the banking, telecom and insurance sectors.

At Thoughtworks, Hari works with the client leadership teams to design and deliver clients' eXtended Reality strategies.