Gaurav Kenue Technology Consultant

I am a passionate business and technology consultant with diverse experience across public goods, e-commerce, healthcare and media sector. I have more than 10 years of experience in product management, consulting and business analysis across formats and domains.

My focus has been centered on building digital core foundations, steering digital ecosystems-led business model transformation and enterprise agile transformation.

At Thoughtworks, I help organizations solve complex problems and drive digital transformation through innovative technologies and agile methodologies. I collaborate with both governmental and non-governmental entities, orchestrating the implementation of digital solutions that not only have a positive and lasting effect on the general public but also contribute to long-term sustainability.

In this capacity, I employ my expertise to bridge the gap between diverse stakeholders, ensuring the successful conception, execution, and continued impact of these initiatives.