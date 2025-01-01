Emma Mani Head of People - Australia

I currently head up the People Team for Thoughtworks in Australia, driving strategic and operational thinking. My key focus is on employer engagement and development. I am passionate about creating a great place to work for all Thoughtworkers and building strong relationships built on respect and trust.

I have a background that spans almost 10 years in the people space with the past 5 years within the dynamic and fast world of technology. I love what I do and the fact I get to work with amazing talented people everyday who inspire me.