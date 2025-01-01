Divya Joshi Head Of Partnerships and Client Director

Divya is a seasoned global business development professional and has led negotiations across the geographies: US, Europe, and India. At present, she leads partnerships at Thoughtworks.

Her experience includes working with India’s top technology companies, manufacturing companies, financial institutions, media houses and policy makers.

Divya had managed distributed technology teams at American Express and was part of the inaugural batch of women officers at the Indian Air Force. She’s led ‘Scaleup Studio’ and helped international startups expand to India and vice versa. An MBA, from MIT Sloan School of Management, Divya is the Director of Events & Outreach at MIT Club in Delhi.