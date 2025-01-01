Diogo Peixoto Senior Developer Consultant

Diogo joined Thoughtworks in 2020 in the Chile office as a Senior Software Consultant. Since then, he has been helping clients to achieve goals, transforming their business visions into digital solutions. He has worked in different economic sectors and has learned a lot about them.

One of his passions is to share his knowledge and customer experiences with others, learn from them and help build a better community of technologists. He is very happy that Thoughtworks has given him the opportunity to do so. He is also passionate about reading books (technical and non-technical) and learning about different cultures. He lives in Santiago, Chile since 2018 with his wife.