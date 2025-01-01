Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Diogo Peixoto
Alumni

Diogo Peixoto

Senior Developer Consultant

Diogo joined Thoughtworks in 2020 in the Chile office as a Senior Software Consultant. Since then, he has been helping clients to achieve goals, transforming their business visions into digital solutions. He has worked in different economic sectors and has learned a lot about them.

 

One of his passions is to share his knowledge and customer experiences with others, learn from them and help build a better community of technologists. He is very happy that Thoughtworks has given him the opportunity to do so. He is also passionate about reading books (technical and non-technical) and learning about different cultures. He lives in Santiago, Chile since 2018 with his wife.

 