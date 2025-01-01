Deepak Raghavan Global Lead, Engineering Delivery Transformation

Deepak is a seasoned technology leader with over 22 years of experience in execution of business transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 companies and a strong background in software engineering, cloud architecture and product management.



As the Global Lead for Engineering Delivery Transformation at Thoughtworks, he works with executive stakeholders to clearly demonstrate the value of using AI capabilities across the software delivery lifecycle.



Deepak is passionate about creating tangible business value by democratizing the adoption and operationalization of AI enabled platforms.