Chris Chakrit Riddhagni

I'm a Lead Consultant who has worn many hats: Developer, Infrastructure, Product Engineer, Technical Lead, Technical Coach and Advisory.



Throughout my career, I have helped numerous clients and organizations build strong engineering teams. As a generalist, my knowledge spans product thinking, roadmapping, agile methodologies, engineering best practices, fostering a safe and inclusive environment, selecting the right technologies, architecture, domain-driven design, and developer experience, among other areas. I've learned that truely high performing teams don't arise from excellence in a single area but rather from alignment across the board.



I'm passionate about human psychology and software architecture, and I belive that these two topics are intertwined. I also host Software Architecture Meetup in Bangkok and have spoken at numerous conferences.