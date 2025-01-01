Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Chris Chakrit Riddhagni

 

I'm a Lead Consultant who has worn many hats: Developer, Infrastructure, Product Engineer, Technical Lead, Technical Coach and Advisory.

Throughout my career, I have helped numerous clients and organizations build strong engineering teams. As a generalist, my knowledge spans product thinking, roadmapping, agile methodologies, engineering best practices, fostering a safe and inclusive environment, selecting the right technologies, architecture, domain-driven design, and developer experience, among other areas. I've learned that truely high performing teams don't arise from excellence in a single area but rather from alignment across the board.

I'm passionate about human psychology and software architecture, and I belive that these two topics are intertwined. I also host Software Architecture Meetup in Bangkok and have spoken at numerous conferences.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

