Chris Bush Principal Domain Specialist

Chris is an experienced, results-driven senior executive with extensive experience in the energy and automotive sectors. Proven track record delivering digital transformation and investment portfolio optimisation at global scale across US, Europe, and Asia.

Adept at forming and steering high-performing teams, driving operational excellence, and delivering impactful outcomes to achieve sustainable growth in fast-paced, AI-enabled, and complex environments.

Key areas of expertise include leading large-scale transformations, optimising $1B+ investment portfolios, driving technology innovation and AI adoption, management and monetisation of intellectual property assets, and delivery of customer-focused digital products and solutions.

Chris supports a variety of industries and sectors ranging from oil & gas exploration and production, through to power and utility trading and distribution.