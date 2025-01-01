Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Photo of Chris Bush

Chris Bush

Principal Domain Specialist

Chris is an experienced, results-driven senior executive with extensive experience in the energy and automotive sectors. Proven track record delivering digital transformation and investment portfolio optimisation at global scale across US, Europe, and Asia.  

 

Adept at forming and steering high-performing teams, driving operational excellence, and delivering impactful outcomes to achieve sustainable growth in fast-paced, AI-enabled, and complex environments.

 

Key areas of expertise include leading large-scale transformations, optimising $1B+ investment portfolios, driving technology innovation and AI adoption, management and monetisation of intellectual property assets, and delivery of customer-focused digital products and solutions.

 

Chris supports a variety of industries and sectors ranging from oil & gas exploration and production, through to power and utility trading and distribution.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.