Yet setting up and maintaining a high-quality customer experience on emerging channels like VR can be time-consuming and expensive, and won’t always make sense. For all the demands to meet consumers wherever they want to interact on a 24/7 basis, Thoughtworks experts say adoption of different channels and touchpoints needs to be weighed carefully.

“With so much going on, organizations sometimes get short-sighted when assessing the relevance of a new channel to their business,” notes Pandab. “Instead of prioritizing a channel with staying power or being pressured to jump on the same bandwagon as their competitors, they need to learn how to take a test-and-learn approach – focusing on small pieces and demonstrating value – to remain competitive while identifying what works best for them. The key touchpoints will vary depending on the type of organization and what they want to achieve with their clients.”

“Convergence doesn’t necessarily mean adopting all the channels everyone else does,” Subramaniam agrees. “Again it’s important to maintain divergence, and actually figure out for yourself those elements that define you and support your corporate strategy.”

According to Horton, it’s essential for retailers “to establish the outcome they are trying to drive – for instance, whether they prefer to direct consumers to their store or e-commerce site – as that will form the basis of their strategy.”

"For example, certain businesses shouldn't be all e-commerce, as a showroom for shoppers to touch and feel their products is possibly more important than a focus on newer online channels, whereas others may benefit from using their e-commerce site, mobile, or social media channels as the main point of contact with their customers," he adds.

Focus on maximizing the impact of select channels, in line with specific metrics that are deeply relevant to the retailer, its products, and its identity, ensures organizations avoid spreading resources too thinly, or the confusion that results from teams being pulled in too many directions.

“Especially in retail, what you optimize for as a company is critical,” says Subramaniam. “The reason a company like Walmart does so well is because all functions are optimized only to one thing: operational efficiency. In many retailers, different functions will optimize for different things. When they put in a business solution, one function will want customer value, another customer experience, another efficiency. Net-net they’re all left sitting and wondering, why am I not getting the holistic benefit of all these things?”

The best initial step is often to make the customer, rather than the product category or function, the fulcrum around which strategy takes shape, says Subramaniam, noting this can often be the fastest path to positive business outcomes.

“If you know your segmentation really well, and can predict with some certainty who’s going to walk into your store, it may be sufficient to have just five or seven brands on display instead of 25,” she explains. “To do that you need to put a lot of energy into understanding the customer, through social media feeds or different touchpoints, and how they behave inside and outside the store. But that drives efficiency, because you’re no longer negotiating with 25 suppliers to fill up your shelves, or dealing with all the supply chain costs behind that.”

Furthermore, tapping into new channels or touchpoints doesn’t always require starting from scratch.

“It’s important to remember that as these points are converging, some channels which were once used to build reach or education, such as Pinterest, are now possible to leverage for purchase conversion,” says Pandab. “Conversely, something that was built for completing purchases, such as your e-commerce cart and checkout page, might now also be used as an avenue for guided selling.”

“In most organizations, it's not the lack of technologies that’s the problem, but the low utilization rate of existing capabilities,” she adds. “Often departments don’t even speak to each other when they are procuring new technologies and remain unaware there are existing solutions that can be tapped on. Other times organizations procure a full solution suite when they only plan to use a handful of features, and before they realize it, they’ve accumulated a lot. The ‘tech sprawl’ situation we are witnessing today within the MarTech ecosystem is a classic example. Moving towards convergent commerce therefore is not necessarily based on deep investments in new technology, but leveraging existing technologies, as well as considering more dynamic platforms to embed messages and shopping experiences into the communities where customers live.”