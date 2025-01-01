Unlocking greater value from physical-digital convergence

The convergence of the physical and the digital, or hybrid trend is advancing in both industry and consumer tech — even if progress isn’t always smooth, or readily evident.

One of the bigger recent developments in the space was the launch of Apple’s Vision Pro in early 2024. While it garnered much fanfare initially the excitement quickly dwindled, and adoption has proven disappointing. But that shouldn’t be viewed as emblematic of the trend as a whole, which continues to develop in lower-profile ways that will present opportunities and gain traction beyond the current core base of power users.

One case in point is consumer health technologies, where a recent deal has valued rising star Oura, a maker of smart rings, at over $5 Billion. The popularity of Oura’s elegant body-monitoring devices demonstrates there’s significant potential for convergence in specific domains like medicine and supply chain management.

In some cases, hybrid experiences are almost business-as-usual.