Rethink Agile for a remote-first world
Despite software development becoming increasingly distributed in a post-pandemic world, agile practices remain strangely synchronous, demanding an in-person way of working even while many of us work remotely.
There is, however, a better way: async-first collaboration. This is a way of working that doesn’t simply make existing agile practices fit a remote-first team; it reimagines them to transform the way technologists work together in a remote-first world.
In The Async-First Playbook, Sumeet Gayathri Moghe outlines the fundamentals of being async-first and offers a wide range of techniques that can help anyone leading agile teams build a better working environment. That way everyone can deliver exceptional work — without the fatigue and burnout.
Drive productivity
Tackle burnout
Foster collaboration
Empower teams to fully leverage the benefits of remote working so they can deliver their best work
Reduce the obstacles and stressors that come from trying to work synchronously in a remote-first world
Strengthen team relationships to encourage greater creativity and to solve problems more effectively
It's a common slogan to hear "meetings are bad - get rid of them". But that's a simplistic reaction to the frustration of meetings that are badly run or inappropriately used. Sumeet has reflected on what situations meetings are necessary, and when they can (and should) be replaced by asynchronous techniques. This book sets out what he's learned, and is a guide to improving our collaboration even as we sit further apart.
It's a common slogan to hear "meetings are bad - get rid of them". But that's a simplistic reaction to the frustration of meetings that are badly run or inappropriately used. Sumeet has reflected on what situations meetings are necessary, and when they can (and should) be replaced by asynchronous techniques. This book sets out what he's learned, and is a guide to improving our collaboration even as we sit further apart.
Read a free chapter
Read a chapter from Async Agile using the reader on the left or click the link below to download the PDF.