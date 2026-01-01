Rethink Agile for a remote-first world

Despite software development becoming increasingly distributed in a post-pandemic world, agile practices remain strangely synchronous, demanding an in-person way of working even while many of us work remotely.



There is, however, a better way: async-first collaboration. This is a way of working that doesn’t simply make existing agile practices fit a remote-first team; it reimagines them to transform the way technologists work together in a remote-first world.

In The Async-First Playbook, Sumeet Gayathri Moghe outlines the fundamentals of being async-first and offers a wide range of techniques that can help anyone leading agile teams build a better working environment. That way everyone can deliver exceptional work — without the fatigue and burnout.