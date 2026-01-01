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Building Evolutionary Architectures
Building Evolutionary Architectures

The Async-First Playbook

Remote collaboration techniques for Agile software teams
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Authors: Sumeet Gayathri Moghe

Async-First Playbook book cover

Rethink Agile for a remote-first world

Despite software development becoming increasingly distributed in a post-pandemic world, agile practices remain strangely synchronous, demanding an in-person way of working even while many of us work remotely.

 

There is, however, a better way: async-first collaboration. This is a way of working that doesn’t simply make existing agile practices fit a remote-first team; it reimagines them to transform the way technologists work together in a remote-first world.

 

In The Async-First Playbook, Sumeet Gayathri Moghe outlines the fundamentals of being async-first and offers a wide range of techniques that can help anyone leading agile teams build a better working environment. That way everyone can deliver exceptional work — without the fatigue and burnout.

 

Drive productivity

Empower teams to fully leverage the benefits of remote working so they can deliver their best work

Tackle burnout

Reduce the obstacles and stressors that come from trying to work synchronously in a remote-first world

Foster collaboration

Strengthen team relationships to encourage greater creativity and to solve problems more effectively
Drive productivity

Empower teams to fully leverage the benefits of remote working so they can deliver their best work

Tackle burnout

Reduce the obstacles and stressors that come from trying to work synchronously in a remote-first world

Foster collaboration

Strengthen team relationships to encourage greater creativity and to solve problems more effectively

Martin Fowler, Thoughtworks
It's a common slogan to hear "meetings are bad - get rid of them". But that's a simplistic reaction to the frustration of meetings that are badly run or inappropriately used. Sumeet has reflected on what situations meetings are necessary, and when they can (and should) be replaced by asynchronous techniques. This book sets out what he's learned, and is a guide to improving our collaboration even as we sit further apart.
Martin Fowler
Chief Scientist, Thoughtworks
It's a common slogan to hear "meetings are bad - get rid of them". But that's a simplistic reaction to the frustration of meetings that are badly run or inappropriately used. Sumeet has reflected on what situations meetings are necessary, and when they can (and should) be replaced by asynchronous techniques. This book sets out what he's learned, and is a guide to improving our collaboration even as we sit further apart.
Martin Fowler
Chief Scientist, Thoughtworks

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Read a chapter from Async Agile using the reader on the left or click the link below to download the PDF.

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Sumeet Gayathri Moghe

About the author

Sumeet Gayathri Moghe

Sumeet Gayathri Moghe is a Principal Product Manager and transformation specialist at Thoughtworks. He loves building great products for clients and leading engineering transformation initiatives. Besides consulting with clients he has also led a number of internal and external programs around knowledge management, learning and development, and capacity building.

 

Outside of Thoughtworks, he is an environmentalist, conservationist and photographer.

 

 

 

 

Podcast
Learn more on the Technology Podcast

Listen to Sumeet discuss asynchronous working on the Technology Podcast with Maya Ormaza, Neal Ford and Ken Mugrage.

Listen now

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