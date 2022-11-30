Data quality: the Achilles heel of data products

Data quality is a challenge that needs to be addressed in most data products; failing to do so can have serious potential consequences. Missing values, for example, can lead to failures in production systems, while incorrect data can lead to the wrong business decisions being made. In machine learning, changes in data distribution can undermine the performance of your models; in the context of recommender systems, this could lead to a poor customer experience and a hit to your revenue. In sectors such as healthcare, the consequences can be far more significant. It can lead to mistreatment and misdiagnoses. Prescription errors, as an example, are not only costly (the Network for Excellence in Health Innovation estimates $21 billion a year), but they are also believed to have been the cause of more than 7000 deaths annually in the US.



Fortunately, data quality frameworks can help us minimize the risks of poor quality data. They not only help us identify issues early, they can also do so in an automated and repeatable way. Although it’s possible to develop your own data quality framework, it can be complex and time-consuming. And with a wealth of open source and commercial frameworks that do a good job of addressing most needs, it makes sense to use what is already available. However, there are a number of different data quality frameworks to choose from. Here, we’ll look at how you can choose a framework that suits your project.

Figuring out which framework will fit the needs of your data product

Choosing the data quality framework that best fits your project largely depends on context — where you are now and what you’re trying to accomplish. Below are a few common scenarios which will help demonstrate how you might go about selecting a framework.

Scenario 1: Assessing an inherited legacy data product quickly

You’ve inherited a large potential data product; however, there are not yet any test cases and you have no understanding of its quality. You need to determine this quickly and then evolve the tests together with the domain experts.

The most important features for your data quality framework for this scenario are profiling, automated test creation and a user interface (UI) that enables collaboration with domain experts to speed up the understanding of gaps in testing and the quality of current data itself.

Scenario 2: Monitoring spikes or drops in time-series data volume

You’re building a time-series-based data product — say for example, user analytics events from a mobile application. You need to identify suspicious spikes or drops in the volume of your events data that might indicate data quality issues.

The most important feature for this scenario is anomaly detection on data volumes over time.

Scenario 3: Daily alerts that data quality standards are being violated

You have a data product that contains complex data points with lots of attributes which change every day (like a daily incremental import from a CRM, for example). This means you need to check that your predefined data quality standards are being met every day, ensuring that attributes are not null and that all attributes are within valid data ranges.

The most important features for this scenario are constraint tests (rule-based tests) and a Slack integration that can provide an alert when standards are being violated.

Scenario 4: Domain-specific quality standards

In some domains, you need your data product to meet specific business rules. For example, in a data product dealing with sales data, there might be a requirement that a sale date should never be a future date.

The most important feature for this scenario is the ability to write custom constraints for your quality checks.

Scenario 5: Discoverable data quality for large data organization

You are in an organization that has multiple data teams organized around data products. You want to make sure your data product consumers are informed about the data quality for each data product before they start using it for their analytics use cases allowing downstream consumers to easily determine whether the current quality levels are sufficient to build towards their use cases. There could be different levels of quality demanded by the type of use cases that the data would be used for.

The most important feature for this scenario is ease of data catalog integration to enable automated publication of data quality check results into the catalog.

Feature matrix

There are many open-source data quality frameworks that are very good – we’ve had positive experiences in client projects with Great Expectations, Deequ and Soda Core. They can all help you implement data quality tests through a range of features. Depending on the level of integration you require, some key features to consider are captured below: