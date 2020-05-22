Containerization heralds the cloud-native era

Containerization is in some ways similar to the SaaS model of cloud computing. We can take a container as one of multiple tenants on the same computer. The isolation mechanism provided by the operating system ensures that the containers are isolated from each other; and in terms of the applications running in the container, each application can utilize all the computing resources.

Through containerization, even a single machine can support the SaaS model of cloud computing. This blurs the difference between the cloud and a single server. It matters less whether it is a computing network composed of hardware servers, or a server that executes multiple applications through multiple containers (or multiple instances in the same application). In terms of the concept, it hardly makes any difference.

For most of its history, cloud was seen as a derivative concept — you build cloud on top of a set of servers. Servers, on the other hand, are a native concept. But when you look at this through the lens of IaC and elasticity, cloud and single server are the same concept, the only difference is the extent of their capabilities. At this point, cloud was no longer a derivative concept, but a native concept. When we look back from a cloud native perspective, a data center or server is a cloud with limited elasticity. This indicated that we had completely entered the cloud era — the cloud native era.

DCOS helps pave the way for successful private cloud

In the cloud native era, we can define and understand any computing platform from the perspective of cloud: IaC — software-based description of computing power and infrastructure — elastic capacity, and cost. A single server, a data center, or a public cloud platform can be seen as a computing platform with certain elasticity under this framework.

In particular, lightweight containers represented by Docker containers have huge advantages in terms of IaC and computing costs. In a very short time, they were applied in various fields as the foundation of new-generation cloud computing platforms. Now, organizations re-visited the idea of private cloud data centers, based on Docker and using data center operating systems (DCOS) as the core.

Before talking about DCOS, we need to understand port binding, a seemingly simple technology.

Port binding earns its stripes

Docker containers provide isolated sandboxes, which need to be connected in order to achieve useful functions through collaboration. For instance, your purchase management system will probably want to be able to talk to your supplier API. How do we make configuration visible between different sandboxes without affecting the isolation? There are three common approaches: a distributed configuration management library-such as etcd or ZooKeeper; dynamic DNS; and the simplest and most elegant solution, which is port binding.

Port binding adopts a localization assumption, which means that all required external resources are conceptually local services. The services serve applications inside containers through local ports. For example, when accessing a database, the applications in the container don’t need to know the database's IP address or port number. Instead, they only need to assume that the data is available on a local port, such as 8051, and visit the port to access the database. When the container is started, a controller can bind this port to another local container or server.

The advantage of port binding is that all background applications become local, and the container scheduler is responsible for mapping to specific services through the port. This practice makes applications deployed through a container similar to processes in an operating system, and scheduling across physical machine boundaries is similar to operating system scheduling.

Towards an OS for the data center

Can we treat the container as an enhanced process space, and the container scheduler as an operating system working on a group of physical machines? ("Containers are processes, PaaS is a machine, and microservice architecture is the programming model.") This is the origin of the data center operating system (DCOS).

DCOS is a transparent elasticity expansion scheme. For example, if the database and applications running on a single machine are separated and moved onto two machines, the container for these applications and database doesn’t need to be changed. All that is needed is to bind the database and applications to the remote port when the container starts. The expansion practice can be easily applied from several machines to the entire data center. The cloud computing platform can be used to increase the managed computing resources.

In addition, DCOS is a progressive solution as it doesn’t need to plan the capacity of the entire platform from the beginning. It manages one machine and one hundred machines in the same way. The deployment method remains the same from the first to the 500th day of operation. Some even claimed that "mesos/k8s (DCOS) is worthwhile even if you only have one machine".

DCOS solved the problem of elastic expansion and high switching costs associated with the first cloud era of privatization. Enterprises could adopt DCOS as a fundamental deployment solution based on specific applications, and gradually expand capacity according to elasticity needs, once the system goes online.

This time, enterprises no longer pursued the cloud platforms with general-purpose computing capabilities that Amazon provides, but paid more attention to actual elasticity, and built private clouds based on key applications. This process is also known as private PaaS, or domain-specific PaaS.

Rise of PaaS platforms

Looking back on the development of cloud computing in the past decade, it may be reasonable to conclude that GAE, the pioneer of early cloud computing platforms, hasn’t received the attention it deserves. That’s partly because Google has positioned GAE for the development of specific types of web applications; and has lacked corresponding privatization solutions. It has forced companies to face the dilemma of choosing either GAE or nothing. PaaS vendors, such as Heroku, have been in the same dilemma. Private PaaS solutions, such as Deis and Cloud Foundry, are rapidly maturing, even so, not all enterprises lack the maturity to embrace private cloud.

Underpinned by the great success of DCOS in recent years, Mesos and Kubernetes have emerged as the prime choice for the enterprise when it comes to basic platforms. Building a PaaS platform around applications has become the primary focus in cloud computing development. As a result, the once thriving public cloud platforms have also introduced containerized elasticity solutions.

Today, we’ve reached the point where enterprises have finally found a way to implement private clouds satisfactorily using third-party data center resources, meanwhile, cloud offerings have evolved from basic computing resources to platform computing capabilities.

In this process, the different cloud providers have even developed their own special areas of expertise. For example, Google Cloud Platform today offers advanced machine learning capabilities through TensorFlow; Microsoft’s Azure platform has image and language recognition; and AWS Lambda and serverless architecture promises continuously reduced elasticity costs.

Hybrid and polycloud have increasingly become the essential strategies for the IT organizations. Cloud computing is fulfilling its promise: making computing a basic resource like hydropower and accessible at low costs at any time. The way we deliver and operate software, and even our understanding of software and hardware, have changed dramatically during this process.

We hope that the brief review of cloud computing can help you better understand where this trend came from and where it will lead.