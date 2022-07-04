It's time to overhaul merchandizing

Core merchandizing has arguably been the most stubborn of functions to transform in retail. Other parts of the supply chain and even logistics are undergoing drastic changes primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the unbundling of monolithic functions such as order management and warehouse management . While end-customer-facing capabilities are in a constant cycle of evolution and improvements – core merchandizing activities like forecasting, assortment planning, allocation processes and promotions, are in limbo. The business case for modernizing merchandising is still under construction and consideration at a majority of retailers.

True pioneers however, have taken a more forward-thinking approach to unbundling the merchandising function, having realized its true potential and value as the heart of good retailing.

Here are a few key imperatives accelerating a paradigm shift in merchandizing:

Expanding O2O influence

In 2016, Jack Ma, Alibaba’s founder, introduced the term, ‘New Retail’ to describe a future where technology and the ability to leverage huge quantities of data will permit the merger of online, offline and logistics to create a dynamic new retailing era (also known as ‘O2O’).

Today’s omnipresent customer requires a unified view across channels. Digital retail natives have shown the impact of online-to-offline thinking especially in the innovations to the physical store - its role in product discovery, experience and order fulfillment.

The unified customer view demands a similar rethink of merchandizing as well. Category managers and merchants can no longer subscribe to siloed thinking since customers have moved to social channels and seek influencers for education, engagement and new age experiences.

Unbundling of core retail functions

This general trend has impacted retail merchandizing where the traditional category management function is viewed as a conglomeration of several critical activities – budgeting, assortment planning, range planning, allocation, pricing,promotions and markdowns. The traditional approach partly contributed to creation of monolithic tools and rigid processes – a challenge for category managers to disaggregate and unlock value from.

In contrast, digital organizations have been more agile in domains like search, pricing and promotions through dedicated focus backed by agile tools and methodologies. This has resulted in grabbing both customer mindshare and wallet. For instance, Thoughtworks has helped global retailers unbundle core functions (pricing, promotions, etc.) from large monolithic retail enterprise systems. This has unlocked efficiencies and has enabled nimble data driven decision making for category teams.

Advancing speed and specificity in planning and execution

Fashion and trend cycles are becoming shorter leading to an explosion of options for the customer. Category managers are compelled to sift through large volumes of data, distill insights and react at warp speed. Much of everyday work and analysis is still done using spreadsheets and most large, legacy retailers have developed highly customized tools to address specific challenges along their journey, which has, unfortunately, created multiple sources of truth within the enterprise.

For example, it is not uncommon for category managers to use different data sets to plan their promotions while finance teams use another. In fact, most category managers spend a disproportionate amount of time trying to validate data accuracy. They use spreadsheets to analyze, share and communicate with both internal teams and their vendors. This leads to friction, manual work and loss of valuable time that could have been spent in deriving customer insights or planning better strategy and execution tactics with suppliers.

Forecasting and planning have become more complex given the newer fulfillment models, touchpoints, changing consumer tastes and dynamics of the post-pandemic world. The need to improve forecasting is not limited to extrapolating trends for the future but also being able to simulate, predict and prescribe such forecasts with precision.

The days of channel-specific forecasting are over given the increasingly omnichannel nature of retail experiences and blurring lines between online and in-store experiences. In addition, demand planners must understand what customers buy, when they buy, how they buy and what delivery options they prefer. These details need to be factored into granular, location-specific forecasts. And, without the right toolset, solving for this need becomes an unrealistic uphill climb for most category managers.

Recognizing this, Kroger set up a 84.51° Forecasting Center of Excellence to bring together knowledge, experience and advanced data science to solve forecasting at a multiscale level. Its cross-functional nature, multiple modeling approaches and the use of cloud computing for data transfer enable smart retail decision making.