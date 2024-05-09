To say that businesses are dealing with a data mountain is an understatement. Data generation has increased exponentially over the last few years, increasing by 63% per month at organizations with at least 1,000 employees. Customer data is no exception. Behavioral data, marketing data, stock levels, engagement — vast amounts of information are constantly collected and stored. So, what should you do with this glut?



Many companies have an almost dragon-like approach to data collection, hoarding as much as they can, based on the idea that at some point in the future it will prove useful. Others simply monetize their data by selling it on to third parties. But the smartest businesses know that data is only an asset when it’s used to achieve strategic business goals. These businesses are adopting a new mindset — one that moves away from perceiving data as a static, often inaccessible asset, towards seeing it as a product.

Data as a product? Or data products? You’ve probably heard both terms, and they’re closely linked. The ‘data as a product’ approach borrows a simple principle from product thinking: start with a need, and then work backwards. In essence, if you’re creating a new product, you need to know that somebody wants to buy it. A product that doesn’t serve a purpose or overcome a problem has no value.

Historically, data use has been dictated by technical demands, limitations, and processes, rather than business needs. This leads to data being difficult to access, hard to consume and tough to share. Treating data as a product requires establishing a clear need for the data to serve from the outset, and then organizing and managing it to meet that need.

Data products are the manifestations of this approach — the culmination of processed, analyzed, and curated data sets designed to provide solutions or insights. They could take the form of an analytical warehouse, an AI model, a user-friendly dashboard, or any system that transforms raw data into an actionable asset.

What about data mesh?

Another term you’ll often hear in relation to data products is ‘data mesh’. This term describes a federated approach to data management, as opposed to the more traditional method where data is centralized, and often controlled solely by the IT data department.