Platforms
From tweets to transactions: X money's bid to revolutionize payments
Elon Musk has never made a secret of transforming financial services being among his many grand ambitions. The recent announcement of his X platform’s partnership with Visa to support P2P payments via the soon-to-be launched X Money is a major step towards making that vision a reality.
