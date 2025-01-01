Automotive
Spark the extraordinary future of automotive tech.
The automotive industry is rapidly evolving to meet changing customer demands. Vehicles are fast becoming software-defined, electrified and part of an eMobility ecosystem. To maintain a competitive edge, industry players must transform their systems and operating models — a complex yet rewarding undertaking, if done thoughtfully.
Technology lies at the heart of this transformation for OEMs, suppliers and channels alike, which is why Thoughtworks continues to be a trusted transformation partner to our leading automotive clients. We take pride in leveraging our deep expertise in software engineering and digital technologies to drive innovation and collaborate closely with clients to build cutting-edge solutions and customer experiences that thrive in today's evolving automotive ecosystem.
Together with BMW Group, we built a scalable, cost-efficient and future ready platform for AI-based connected services and products — the start of the Connected AI Platform.
Our automotive expertise
Software-defined vehicles (SDV) are the next evolution of connected, autonomous, shared and electrified vehicles. To enable this transition, we offer extensive experience in data strategy, data engineering and data product design, combined with deep expertise in Rust, DevOps, Vehicle APIs and CD4ML.
With seamless data flows, robust storage and scalable processing, we empower OEMs to securely navigate the shift towards a direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales model. Our approach ensures they stay ahead in the race for consumer satisfaction, leveraging advanced technology to deliver exceptional experiences.
Transform your eMobility setup into a connected ecosystem. We help to modernize and integrate core systems, enabling seamless connections across the ecosystem for enhanced offerings and extended reach.
SDV Pulse
Your guide to the technologies and trends reshaping software-defined vehicles
In the software-defined vehicles (SDV) era, the software you build and the technology you leverage impacts everything from driver and passenger experiences to vehicle performance. SDV Pulse from Thoughtworks and AWS gives you a comprehensive overview of the latest trends, emerging technologies and best practices driving the evolution of software-defined vehicles.
Thoughtworks has helped us create highly efficient teams, increase collaboration throughout our autonomous ride-hailing project, and ensure every team owns the products they’re developing.
Latest insights
Secure your relevance in the future of automotive sales
The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift. The traditional dealership model is being challenged by new consumer expectations, digital advancements and innovative market entrants. As an OEM, how will you navigate this change and ensure your relevance? Our guide provides a roadmap for OEMs to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape.
We operate at the heart of the automotive software ecosystem, bringing together the world’s largest software and cloud companies with the specialist expertise of automotive industry bodies and working groups to create innovative, world-class driver experiences and functionality at scale and pace.
Our AWS capabilities