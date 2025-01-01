Consultant life

One of the best, and hardest, questions candidates ask our recruiters is: ‘What will I actually be doing as a consultant at Thoughtworks?’
As a consultant at Thoughtworks, you are free to create bold, future-focused solutions for clients from a variety of industries. You could influence the digital strategy of a retail giant, launch a brand new mobile application for a bank or redesign platforms using event sourcing and intelligent data pipelines.
The best part? You will do all of the above on collaborative, inclusive and autonomous teams who are empowered to make an extraordinary impact.
How we work
We believe we grow best when we learn collectively in a safe and supportive environment. Sharing knowledge and feedback while teaching each other helps us become more impactful as teams and individuals.
When people are free to be themselves regardless of their age, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, gender, religion, disability, background or identity, great things happen for individuals, teams, clients and Thoughtworks overall.
It’s not enough for us to simply build great technologies for our clients. We also aim to transform how they work and shift their mindsets to deliver long-lasting value to their business and help them achieve their goals.
As one of the original pioneers of agile, our practices are always evolving. We’re constantly expanding and refining how we think about engineering excellence, ensuring fast, frequent and high-quality value delivery.
For me, what really empowers me about Thoughtworks is that here you really are the owner of your own career growth. Every day, Thoughtworks challenges and pushes me out of my comfort zone, which is exactly what I need to move forward in my career.
Our teams
Depending on the scope of a client’s needs, teams may vary in size and composition. While teams can and will have a wide variety of technologists, you’ll typically find these five key Thoughtworkers: Demand Professionals, Experience Designers, Business Analysts, Developers, Quality Analysts.
Demand Professionals
Relationship builders. New opportunity seekers. Client development leaders. These uniquely-talented individuals have an amazing ability to listen, identify and problem solve. Our Demand Professionals can do it all.
Experience Designers
The user advocate and enabler; aesthetically-minded technologists who ensure amazing, accessible digital experiences. Experience designers combine research, stakeholder input and best practice to craft functional and beautiful experiences.
Business Analysts
The facilitators of change and understanding. BAs define a business problem and put a plan into action. They bring trust, a knack for storytelling and a focus on value to team and client alike.
Quality Analysts
The shield that guards quality and value. They infuse a testing mindset into the team and always advocate for quality throughout the development process as well as building in automated testing.
Developers
The team magicians who transform user stories into high-quality software. They combine creativity and empathy with analysis and usability to fulfill a client’s needs while advocating best practices.
Data Engineers
These data experts think disruptively to provide pragmatic, scalable and robust solutions to complex challenges and processes related to pipelines, platforms, organization, governance and data quality.
Infrastructure Consultants
The enablers of innovation, Infrastructure Consultants encourage teams and clients to adopt a DevOps culture, breaking out of traditional ways of working, evolving to more customer-focused and agile approaches.
How we support and grow our people
Capabilities
Just because you start your journey at Thoughtworks with a specific skill set, doesn't mean you won't be able to grow in new directions over time. Yewe Ige talks about her work on the capability model: an evolutionary tool designed to help employees view and explore their career options and understand how they support our business goals.
Learning and development
Our culture of knowledge sharing provides the right foundation for Lilian De Munno, Global Head of L&D, to build out the right mix of autonomous learning and supportive programs and tools for everyone to develop themselves in their own way. The result? An organization where employees feel empowered to own their growth journey.
Meet some of the clients and people behind our projects
InfoArmor: Scaling new heights as a platform enabled company
Thoughtworks brought a digital platform strategy team with the methodology, experience, and technical expertise to evaluate not only the technology needed to architect the solution, but also the changes in engineering and product culture, leadership style, and team structures to become a platform-enabled organization for the future. Through co-source delivery, InfoArmor and Thoughtworks developed a platform to provide Identity Protection as a Service (IPaaS).
Reece: Modern 3D bathroom planner tool brings customer ideas to life
Reece, Australia’s leading supplier of bathroom, plumbing, waterworks and HVAC-R products, partnered with Thoughtworks to develop a modern 3D bathroom planner tool named Imagin3D™. The tool harnesses the latest innovations in 3D technology and has helped 30,000+ customers bring their dream bathroom ideas to life during the first three months since launch. Thoughtworkers Cam Jackson, Lead Developer Consultant, Micah Sargisson, Lead Experience Designer and Sandy Fraser, Developer, share their experience working on the project with Reece.
MYOB: Creating a movement to drive customer-led transformation
MYOB, one of the most recognized companies in Australia and New Zealand, serving 1.3 million+ small-to-medium businesses, partnered with Thoughtworks to chart a path forward. Together, we built the foundations for MYOB to support their customer-led SaaS transformation: embracing new ways of working, shifting mindset and building the right capabilities to enable MYOB to innovate at speed and scale to meet evolving customer needs. Thoughtworkers Meg Blake, Product and Experience Design Principal, and Katie Marcar, Product Manager, share their experiences working on the project with MYOB.
