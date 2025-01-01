Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Who we work with Back

Public sector

Public Sector organizations play a key role in shaping the future, with immense pressure to provide best-in-class services to the individuals and communities they serve. 

 

Whether your agency's mission is to care for our Veterans, steward our nation's health programs, provide for our seniors, protect public health or strengthen our economy, delivering extraordinary impact is possible with the right partner. By partnering with Thoughtworks, not only will you keep pace with the future of technology—you’ll help define it.

 

 

Public sector

Public Sector organizations play a key role in shaping the future, with immense pressure to provide best-in-class services to the individuals and communities they serve. 

 

Whether your agency's mission is to care for our Veterans, steward our nation's health programs, provide for our seniors, protect public health or strengthen our economy, delivering extraordinary impact is possible with the right partner. By partnering with Thoughtworks, not only will you keep pace with the future of technology—you’ll help define it.

 

 

Best-in-class strategy, design, and engineering are vital to delivering better government services, from enabling the modern federal workforce to ensuring an equitable and effective digital experience for those they serve. Thoughtworks delivers this for our Public Sector clients with over 30 years of hands-on delivery and deep technical expertise in digital customer experience, product and design, data strategy, engineering and analytics, and enterprise modernization programs.

Client stories

View less
Working with the Thoughtworks team to stand up a SMART on FHIR application at VA has been one of the most exciting and rewarding projects I’ve been involved with.
Kaeli Yuen
AI Product Lead, VA Office of the Chief AI Officer

Our public sector clients

  • Department of Veteran Affairs
  • Logo State of Oklahoma
  • Logo State of Illinois
  • Logo State of Colorado
  • Logo USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services)
  • USAID
  • Logo Strategic Education Inc.
  • Logo CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau)
  • Logo State of Wisconsin

Recommended insights

View less

Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our public sector clients.
Find out more

Our public sector leadership

Greg Austin

SVP; Head of Energy, Utilities & Public Sector 

North America

Meet Greg

Karl Brown

Technology Director, Public Sector

North America

Meet Karl

Vi Nguyen

Director, Engineering Partner and Head of Delivery, Public Sector

North America

Meet Vi

Charith Tangirala

Technology Director, Public Sector

North America

Meet Charith

Working with us

 

Federal contracting information:

  • DUNS: 010055058

  • CAGE/NCAGE: 938H9

  • SAM UEID: PF85EA9UJGT3

 

Vehicles:

  • GSA MAS contract #: 47QTCA23D000W

  • NASA SEWP: via Architecture (SDVOSB)

  • VA Product and Technology Ecosystem Management Services (PTEMS): via Liberty IT (VA11816D1015-36C10B21N10150056)

  • VA Technology Incubation Services (TIS): via GovernmentCIO (VA11816D1003-36C10B20N10030029)

  • Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG)

    • Subcontract Number - VA118-16-D-1003-THOUGHTWORKS (via GovernmentCIO VA118-16-D-1003)

    • Subcontract Number - 21-ThoughtWorks-T4NG-0001 (via Liberty IT Solutions VA118-16-D-1015)

Let’s talk about how we can support you

Get in touch