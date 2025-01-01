Public sector
Public Sector organizations play a key role in shaping the future, with immense pressure to provide best-in-class services to the individuals and communities they serve.
Whether your agency's mission is to care for our Veterans, steward our nation's health programs, provide for our seniors, protect public health or strengthen our economy, delivering extraordinary impact is possible with the right partner. By partnering with Thoughtworks, not only will you keep pace with the future of technology—you’ll help define it.
Best-in-class strategy, design, and engineering are vital to delivering better government services, from enabling the modern federal workforce to ensuring an equitable and effective digital experience for those they serve. Thoughtworks delivers this for our Public Sector clients with over 30 years of hands-on delivery and deep technical expertise in digital customer experience, product and design, data strategy, engineering and analytics, and enterprise modernization programs.
Client stories
Working with the Thoughtworks team to stand up a SMART on FHIR application at VA has been one of the most exciting and rewarding projects I’ve been involved with.
Our public sector clients
Recommended insights
We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our public sector clients.
Our public sector leadership
Working with us
Federal contracting information:
DUNS: 010055058
CAGE/NCAGE: 938H9
SAM UEID: PF85EA9UJGT3
Vehicles:
- GSA MAS contract #: 47QTCA23D000W
NASA SEWP: via Architecture (SDVOSB)
VA Product and Technology Ecosystem Management Services (PTEMS): via Liberty IT (VA11816D1015-36C10B21N10150056)
VA Technology Incubation Services (TIS): via GovernmentCIO (VA11816D1003-36C10B20N10030029)
Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG)
Subcontract Number - VA118-16-D-1003-THOUGHTWORKS (via GovernmentCIO VA118-16-D-1003)
Subcontract Number - 21-ThoughtWorks-T4NG-0001 (via Liberty IT Solutions VA118-16-D-1015)
