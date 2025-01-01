Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Who we work with Back

Not-for-profit

Spark the extraordinary impact of positive social change.

 

Charities and not-for-profit organizations (NFPs) play a vital role in creating a more equitable world. As technology increasingly shapes society, it's critical that NFPs are empowered to lead digital transformation. 

 

Co-creating technology with our not-for-profit clients amplifies their impact, and ours. We see this as one of the most important and effective ways we can drive positive social change, impacting the lives of disadvantaged and marginalized groups across the world.

Not-for-profit

Spark the extraordinary impact of positive social change.

 

Charities and not-for-profit organizations (NFPs) play a vital role in creating a more equitable world. As technology increasingly shapes society, it's critical that NFPs are empowered to lead digital transformation. 

 

Co-creating technology with our not-for-profit clients amplifies their impact, and ours. We see this as one of the most important and effective ways we can drive positive social change, impacting the lives of disadvantaged and marginalized groups across the world.

Thoughtworks Global Impact Report is an annual report outlining our progress and efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability and social change (DEISSC)
Read this report

BlopUp: Empowering vulnerable communities through innovative health care

Discover how Thoughtworks partnered with this social organization to develop a blood pressure measuring device for use in low resource settings.

Read this client story

Our not-for-profit client stories

The four main pillars of power are the economy, technology, sustainability and democratic governance. We do small shifts, targeted projects using tech and AI, to make what we hope to be very big changes in the way systems work, to bring equality for everybody.
Caitlin Kraft Buchman
Founder and CEO, Women at the Table
Read this client story

Recommended content

View less

Our clients include

  • Logo Natural History Museum
  • Logo Agami India

Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our not-for-profit clients.
Find out more

Amplify your impact with our support

Get in touch