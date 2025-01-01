Not-for-profit
Spark the extraordinary impact of positive social change.
Charities and not-for-profit organizations (NFPs) play a vital role in creating a more equitable world. As technology increasingly shapes society, it's critical that NFPs are empowered to lead digital transformation.
Co-creating technology with our not-for-profit clients amplifies their impact, and ours. We see this as one of the most important and effective ways we can drive positive social change, impacting the lives of disadvantaged and marginalized groups across the world.
Thoughtworks Global Impact Report is an annual report outlining our progress and efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability and social change (DEISSC)
BlopUp: Empowering vulnerable communities through innovative health care
Discover how Thoughtworks partnered with this social organization to develop a blood pressure measuring device for use in low resource settings.
The four main pillars of power are the economy, technology, sustainability and democratic governance. We do small shifts, targeted projects using tech and AI, to make what we hope to be very big changes in the way systems work, to bring equality for everybody.