Culture insights

At Thoughtworks, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is at the core of who we are as a company. From the moment you join us, you’ll be part of a community that values your individuality, fosters belonging and embraces the unique impact you bring. We believe DEI can drive extraordinary change. That’s why we’re committed to creating a workplace where you feel respected, safe and valued—where everyone has a place to belong and grow. Our DEI commitment isn’t optional or temporary; it’s been part of our DNA since we began our journey in 2010, long before it was mainstream. Our commitment is not just about it being the right thing to do, we believe that diverse teams build more innovative, resilient and responsible technology solutions to solve the greatest problems facing our clients, the industry and society. As we expand our DEI efforts, we continue to measure progress, hold ourselves accountable and evolve to build a more inclusive future—for you, for our community and for the world.
Our purpose is to create extraordinary impact. In this report we outline actions taken, partnerships and perspectives evolved over the last year across Responsible tech, DEI, social change and sustainability. The report also shares our approach to governance, advancing and retaining our people, and ESG reporting.
