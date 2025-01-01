Cassie Shum Head & Technical Director of Cloud Strategy, EMPC NA

Based in New York, Cassie is the Head & Technical Director of Cloud Strategy, Enterprise Modernization, Platform and Cloud (EMPC), for North America. As a software engineer and architect, she has spent the last 10+ years at Thoughtworks focusing on building highly scalable and resilient architectures including event-driven systems and microservices on cloud-based technologies. She has been focused on a wide range of technologies with an emphasis on cloud, mobile, and software delivery excellence.

Cassie has also been involved in growing not only organizations in the delivery practices and technical strategy but also the next generation of technologists. Some of her passions include advocating for women in technology and public speaking. She is also involved in promoting more female speakers in technology.