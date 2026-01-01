AI/Works

Build new systems, 
modernize old ones.
Get industrial-grade 
systems delivered 
in three months.

Explore the latest release

Don’t take our word for it
Meet the clients delivering with AI/works™

Slide 1 of 3

A global agricultural manufacturer

Rebuilt a critical warranty system from the mainframe to a cloud-based architecture on AWS in five months.

80%
faster than planned.
AWS
Google Cloud
Microsoft
Databricks
AWS
Google Cloud
Microsoft
Databricks

You already have a preferred tech ecosystem?AI/works™ plays well with others

See how AI/works™ fits your stack

Fast start, strong finish

Built to work with AI/works™ and the new software development lifecycle, our 3/3/3 methodology takes you from idea to production in three months. Legacy or new, you get industrial-grade systems that grow up instead of grow old.

3 Days
to product concept:Align stakeholders on scope, objectives and outcomes.
3 Weeks
to prototype:Confirming desirability, viability and feasibility.
3 Months
to launch MLP:Production-grade minimum lovable product ready for continuous evolution.

Need to dig deeper?

Fair enough. Explore AI/works™ resources

Interactive AI/works experience1 of 4

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