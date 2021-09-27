Solving traffic problems in platforms with dynamic and automatic scaling, using continuous integration.

Trade is an Ecuadorian technology agency that uses data analysis and experience design to create solutions with high transactional capacity, creating experiences that with their simplicity facilitate the user's life, creating frequency and loyalty. They combine technology, know-how and passion to create products that represent their three lines of business: X-Mart, X-One and Scope.

Since the 2020 pandemic, online sales grew exponentially and Trade's digital platforms had to scale to meet demand, as there were times when traffic was low and suddenly, demand would reach 10 times more.