Solving traffic problems in platforms with dynamic and automatic scaling, using continuous integration.

Thoughtworks's work automated the process, so that resources were proportional to the number of users on the platform. By using Continuous Integration, Trade had complete control over its platform, being able to make changes and upgrades quickly and securely. This resulted in savings of a third of what was previously paid on automatic scaling.

Together with Thoughtworks, they were able to establish good development practices to handle more requests per minute at a lower cost, solving the traffic problem they were experiencing as demand grew.