Building a digital-first model for luxury hospitality

Key outcomes:
Through its new digital-first hospitality model, Grupo Emiliano has achieved:
High profitability and cost-efficiency by reducing reliance on manual processes.
Scalable premium hospitality, with 34 cities identified for future growth across Brazil.
Increased guest satisfaction delivered through frictionless self-service and hyper-personalization.
Context: The vision for v3rso
With more than 25 years of history, Grupo Emiliano has built a reputation as one of Brazil's most respected luxury hospitality brands, known for its high-end service and premium guest experiences.
When the group set out to create v3rso, a new boutique hospitality concept, its ambition extended beyond launching another luxury hotel. It wanted to reimagine the guest experience from the ground up, combining personalized service with cutting-edge technology to create a highly efficient, digitally-enabled operating model.
To realize this vision, Grupo Emiliano needed a partner capable of designing and building the digital foundation for this new hospitality model. It chose Thoughtworks to make it happen.
The challenge: Reimagining the hospitality operating model
The hospitality industry has traditionally relied on a complex network of manual processes to deliver premium guest experiences. But rising labor and operational costs were making that approach increasingly expensive to sustain.
Simultaneously, consumer behavior was rapidly evolving. Guests were already accustomed to the seamless, self-serve digital efficiency found in banking, aviation and car rentals, and had come to expect the same level of convenience wherever they interacted.
Grupo Emiliano had seen this shift coming for years, but earlier attempts to create a technology-driven hospitality model had been limited by the tools available at the time. Once the technology caught up with the vision, they knew that simply digitizing existing hotel processes would not be enough.
The solution: Technology as the ultimate concierge
Partnering with Thoughtworks, Grupo Emiliano set out to seamlessly integrate modern digital behaviors into the hospitality experience.
To make this possible, Thoughtworks developed a robust, data-driven platform designed to orchestrate the entire hotel ecosystem. The guiding technical philosophy was the creation of "invisible technology": a sophisticated infrastructure that operates behind the scenes.
Rather than relying on manual interventions or forcing guests through intrusive interfaces, the platform quietly anticipates needs and adapts the environment to each individual. By removing friction throughout the guest journey, it empowers both guests and hotel staff.
The platform powering personalized hospitality
At the foundation of the experience is an omnichannel architecture designed to eliminate many of the administrative tasks traditionally associated with hospitality.
Thoughtworks integrated numerous third-party services into a unified platform that manages everything from digital document validation and facial recognition to proximity-based room access. Through a frictionless onboarding process, guest identities, preferences and validations are securely retained and recognized across every v3rso property.
To enable hyper-personalization at scale, the platform functions as a continuous learning engine. It captures interactions throughout the guest journey, creating a rich behavioral profile that evolves over time.
Using machine learning, the platform analyzes these patterns alongside predefined guest personas, generating insights that help personalize services, experiences and operations across the hotel ecosystem.
Key capabilities of the platform
The platform enables a range of personalized, frictionless guest experiences:
Seamless self-service: Guests can bypass traditional front desks entirely, utilizing facial recognition for access, unlocking doors via proximity and performing self check-in and check-out.
Hyper-customization: Before arriving, guests can customize their minibar and set preferences regarding their routine and even their desired level of social interaction.
Curated experiences: Based on guest archetypes (e.g., business, leisure, family), the platform provides a dynamic curation of the best local places to visit.
Ultimate flexibility: Guests choose their own check-in and check-out times, paying only for the hours they need, with the ability to extend stays without incurring a full additional nightly rate.
Surprise and delight: Guest preferences and behavioral insights enable personalized "surprise boxes" filled with curated amenities and experiences tailored to individual tastes.
Outcomes: High efficiency meets high end
The v3rso platform laid the foundation for a more scalable and efficient luxury hospitality model.
High profitability and cost-efficiency
Driven by system-led automation that replaces expensive, manual hotel operations.
Scalable premium boutique experience
Built to expand rapidly, with 34 new locations currently mapped out across Brazil.
4.7-star average rating from guests
Reflecting strong guest satisfaction, based on public Google reviews.
We looked for the best technology companies in the market to ensure this experience would be completely fluid. What we built together was incredibly interesting. We were involved in the product and experience side, but also learned a great deal about the system architecture. Ultimately, it is an extremely robust, well-structured platform.
Looking ahead: Scaling personalized hospitality
With the platform now established, Grupo Emiliano is expanding the v3rso concept across Brazil. The company has identified 34 cities for potential expansion, including plans to open 8 to 10 hotels in São Paulo alone.
Because guest identities, preferences and interactions are managed through a shared digital platform, each new property can deliver the same personalized experience from day one. What began as an ambitious vision for a single hotel has evolved into a scalable hospitality model, enabling v3rso to grow while maintaining the service and personalization that define the brand.