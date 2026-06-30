Building a digital-first model for luxury hospitality

Context: The vision for v3rso

With more than 25 years of history, Grupo Emiliano has built a reputation as one of Brazil's most respected luxury hospitality brands, known for its high-end service and premium guest experiences.

When the group set out to create v3rso, a new boutique hospitality concept, its ambition extended beyond launching another luxury hotel. It wanted to reimagine the guest experience from the ground up, combining personalized service with cutting-edge technology to create a highly efficient, digitally-enabled operating model.

To realize this vision, Grupo Emiliano needed a partner capable of designing and building the digital foundation for this new hospitality model. It chose Thoughtworks to make it happen.