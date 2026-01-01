Learning and development

Career growth and continuous learning at Thoughtworks
At Thoughtworks, learning is part of how we work, grow and prepare for what’s next. We invest in helping our people build future-ready capabilities through real work, structured development, expert communities, and continuous learning experiences aligned to evolving business and client needs.
From immersive first-year experiences and global collaboration to AI-enabled ways of working, mentorship, leadership development and real client challenges, we help Thoughtworkers continuously grow alongside technology and each other.
Building skills that matter
We focus on capabilities that shape the future of our industry and our clients’ success, from engineering excellence, consulting, and leadership to AI, data, cloud, and emerging technologies. Learning pathways are designed to help Thoughtworkers deepen expertise, adapt to change, and grow into new opportunities over time.
A multi-faceted learning experience
We know development does not happen in a single format. We support growth through a combination of self-directed learning, structured programs, live workshops, communities of practice, mentoring, coaching, role-based pathways, and immersive project experiences. This blended approach allows people to learn in ways that best support their growth and delivery context.
We believe capability is built by doing. Thoughtworkers grow through real client challenges, peer learning, stretch opportunities, collaborative delivery, and applying new skills in practice. Our approach connects learning directly to delivery so development remains practical, relevant, and immediately useful.
Growth is also shaped by the people around us. Our culture of learning is deeply collaborative. Thoughtworkers learn from experienced practitioners, global communities, mentors, coaches, and peers across disciplines and regions. We believe knowledge grows stronger when it is shared, challenged, and applied together.
Growth at every stage of your career
Whether you are joining Thoughtworks, deepening your craft, expanding into new capability areas, or stepping into leadership, we offer development experiences such as coaching, mentoring, tech leadership, consulting skills and much more to support that next step. Our approach is designed to help people keep growing as their role, aspirations, and the business continue to evolve.
A global learning experience with local relevance
Our learning ecosystem combines globally aligned capability development with the flexibility to reflect local context, business priorities, and regional needs. This balance helps us create consistent, high-quality learning experiences while keeping them grounded in the realities of local teams and markets.
Growth and mobility
Technology is changing rapidly - and careers are evolving with it.
At Thoughtworks, we are helping our people build the capabilities needed for an AI-first world: from software engineering and data to systems thinking, leadership, critical judgment and responsible AI practices.
That’s why we invest in:
AI-enabled learning experiences
Growth paths for key roles
Hands-on experimentation
Communities of practice
Modern engineering capabilities
Leadership in uncertainty
Human-centered problem solving
Global mobility gives Thoughtworkers the chance to step into new markets, work across cultures, solve different client challenges and build the kind of adaptability, judgment and leadership that cannot be learned in one place alone. In an AI-first world, that kind of exposure matters even more: mobility expands not only where people work, but how they think, collaborate and lead.
It helps people discover new strengths, accelerate capability development and return with a broader perspective, stronger networks and the confidence to shape what’s next - for their own careers, for our clients and for Thoughtworks as a truly global company.
Great place to work
Thoughtworks is incredibly proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work® in 12 countries for 2026.
Results from the 2026 Great Place to Work survey highlight our commitment to professional growth, with 86% of Thoughtworkers agreeing that they are provided with the training and development necessary to advance their careers, exceeding the benchmark set from The World's Best Workplaces - Information Technology.