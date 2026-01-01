Learning and development

Your journey, your way
What would your career look like if you could truly carve your own path? Now imagine that the trail you blaze is lined with interactive tools, development programs and teammates supporting you along the way. At Thoughtworks, we balance autonomy with the strength of our cultivation culture.
What does this mean for your career growth? It means you can follow your curiosity while leveraging the power of feedback, collaboration and knowledge sharing. There are no lone heroes here: together, we help each other do (and be) our best and that extends to how our employees grow.
Building skills that matter
We focus on capabilities that shape the future of our industry and our clients’ success, from engineering excellence, consulting, and leadership to AI, data, cloud, and emerging technologies. Learning pathways are designed to help Thoughtworkers deepen expertise, adapt to change, and grow into new opportunities over time.
A multi-faceted learning experience
We know development does not happen in a single format. We support growth through a combination of self-directed learning, structured programs, live workshops, communities of practice, mentoring, coaching, role-based pathways, and immersive project experiences. This blended approach allows people to learn in ways that best support their growth and delivery context.
We believe capability is built by doing. Thoughtworkers grow through real client challenges, peer learning, stretch opportunities, collaborative delivery, and applying new skills in practice. Our approach connects learning directly to delivery so development remains practical, relevant, and immediately useful.
Growth is also shaped by the people around us. Our culture of learning is deeply collaborative. Thoughtworkers learn from experienced practitioners, global communities, mentors, coaches, and peers across disciplines and regions. We believe knowledge grows stronger when it is shared, challenged, and applied together.
Growth at every stage of your career
Whether you are joining Thoughtworks, deepening your craft, expanding into new capability areas, or stepping into leadership, we offer development experiences such as coaching, mentoring, tech leadership, consulting skills and much more to support that next step. Our approach is designed to help people keep growing as their role, aspirations, and the business continue to evolve.
A global learning experience with local relevance
Our learning ecosystem combines globally aligned capability development with the flexibility to reflect local context, business priorities, and regional needs. This balance helps us create consistent, high-quality learning experiences while keeping them grounded in the realities of local teams and markets.
Growth and mobility
Technology is changing rapidly - and careers are evolving with it.
At Thoughtworks, we are helping our people build the capabilities needed for an AI-first world: from software engineering and data to systems thinking, leadership, critical judgment and responsible AI practices.
That’s why we invest in:
AI-enabled learning experiences
Growth paths for key roles
Hands-on experimentation
Communities of practice
Modern engineering capabilities
Leadership in uncertainty
Human-centered problem solving
Global mobility gives Thoughtworkers the chance to step into new markets, work across cultures, solve different client challenges and build the kind of adaptability, judgment and leadership that cannot be learned in one place alone. In an AI-first world, that kind of exposure matters even more: mobility expands not only where people work, but how they think, collaborate and lead.
It helps people discover new strengths, accelerate capability development and return with a broader perspective, stronger networks and the confidence to shape what’s next - for their own careers, for our clients and for Thoughtworks as a truly global company.
Great place to work
Thoughtworks is incredibly proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work® in 12 countries for 2026.
Results from the 2026 Great Place to Work survey highlight our commitment to professional growth, with 86% of Thoughtworkers agreeing that they are provided with the training and development necessary to advance their careers, exceeding the benchmark set from The World's Best Workplaces - Information Technology.
A multi-faceted learning experience
Learn through training
We offer both global and regional internal development programs in multiple areas including leadership, consulting and technical skills. We also offer over 10,000 self-paced educational courses, giving our people the flexibility to learn when it suits them.
Learn from others
We grow ourselves when we help others grow. This is the beauty of cultivation culture. In practice, this means mentoring, championing feedback among teams, proactively sharing knowledge with others and even making contributions to open source.
Learn by doing
Day-to-day challenges at work provide many organic opportunities for growth. Our people have the opportunity to work on targeted assignments that allow them to hone a new skill or stretch to achieve their career goals.
Featured content
The WiLD program was introduced in 2012 to positively counter the gender imbalance of women in leadership roles and ensure more women were being supported and developed in their careers. Today, it’s a resource for cis and trans women as well as gender diverse people to increase their impact, acknowledge their contributions and help them build a powerful network that will have an extraordinary impact on Thoughtworks, our clients and the world.
Meet the leaders who are driving change
Ruth Gorman, Global Head of Talent Development
Our cultivation culture encourages everyone to learn from each other, which in turn helps everyone grow. Ruth Gorman and her team ensure that Thoughtworkers are empowered to own their growth journeys while equipping them with the right programs and tools to assist along the way.
Yewande Ige, Global Capability Strategist
Just because you start your journey with a specific skill set doesn't mean you won't be able to grow in new directions over time. Yewe Ige talks about her work on the capability model: an evolutionary tool designed to provide transparency into the many career paths at Thoughtworks, the skills needed and how different roles support our business goals.
Lilian De Munno, Global Head of Talent Development
Our culture of knowledge sharing provides the right foundation for Lilian De Munno to build out the right mix of autonomous learning and supportive programs and tools for everyone to develop themselves in their own way. The result? An organization where employees feel empowered to own their growth journey.
Recommended reading
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PodcastPodcast title Image Resilience, curiosity and belonging: The drivers of successful changeListen now
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