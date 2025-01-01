Stories, lessons and voices from graduates, trainers and leaders who shaped Thoughtworks University (TWU)
This year, we celebrate 20 years of Thoughtworks University, a milestone that has shaped who we are and how we grow. TWU is more than a training program, it is the heartbeat of Thoughtworks and the creation of future leaders.
This e-book captures the stories, lessons and impact of TWU over two decades, in the words of the people who have lived it.
Thoughtworks University by the numbers
Since its start in 2005, Thoughtworks University has been the foundation of our talent strategy, preparing graduates and careers changers for their first client engagements while planting the seeds for long-term leadership and cultural impact.
|20 years
|of history since 2005
|4,300+
|graduates have been part of TWU
|30+
|countries represented across cohorts
|71
|trainees in a single in-person batch
Reflections from two decades
In a world that’s moving toward remote and distributed work, bringing grads from around the globe to India for the same immersive experience still feels radical. But it created something no regional program ever could. It built a bond that connects us across continents and cultures long after we’ve gone back home.Giulia MercurioTWU Operations
Though the specifics and the content of the program have changed many times over the years, what has remained the same is that TWU is the primary way we shape and grow the culture and talent of the future.Joanna ParkeChief Talent Officer
There is something about teaching that opens oour mind in a completely different way. When you start teaching something, sharing your knowledge with other people, there is something hat’s unlocked in our brain.Patricia MunizTWU Trainer
No matter how much the tools or technologies evolve, the heart of TWU remains unchanged: it’s about people, shaping thoughtful, resilient, curious consultants who lead with empathy. As we look ahead to the next 20 years, our belief stays the same, real impact begins with people who are willing to grow.Jade Daubney-BennettTWU Program Lead
I had teammates that had very different experiences, were in the middle of a career change or came from a wide variety of industries. They brought a lot to the table that I wouldn’t have expected at first glance.Santiago MingaTWU Graduate
What’s inside
Crossing thresholds
Graduates and career changers at TWU share their experiences of growth, confidence and transformation, and how the program shaped their early journeys at Thoughtworks.
The teachers who learned
Trainers reflect on the unique perspective of teaching at TWU, and how guiding others also taught them valuable lessons.
The architects of transformation
Behind-the-scenes stories from the people who designed, sustained and evolved TWU into a global program with lasting impact.
The next twenty years
Reflections on how TWU can continue shaping people transformation in a changing world, preparing future leaders for what comes next.
20 years of shaping future leaders
Who should read this ebook?
Anyone curious about how talent transformation has shaped Thoughtworks over two decades. Whether you’re a graduate, a trainer, a leader, or simply someone interested in how people and culture evolve in tech, this e-book offers valuable perspectives.
In this e-book, you’ll find:
- Stories of growth, resilience and transformation from TWU graduates.
- Lessons from trainers who learned as much as they taught.
- Insights from the architects who built and sustained TWU.
- Reflections on the next 20 years of people transformation.