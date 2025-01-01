Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Thoughtworks University

Celebrating 20 years of extraordinary impact

Graduates and Career Changers Back

Stories, lessons and voices from graduates, trainers and leaders who shaped Thoughtworks University (TWU)

 

This year, we celebrate 20 years of Thoughtworks University, a milestone that has shaped who we are and how we grow. TWU is more than a training program, it is the heartbeat of Thoughtworks and the creation of future leaders.

 

This e-book captures the stories, lessons and impact of TWU over two decades, in the words of the people who have lived it.

Thoughtworks University by the numbers

Since its start in 2005, Thoughtworks University has been the foundation of our talent strategy, preparing graduates and careers changers for their first client engagements while planting the seeds for long-term leadership and cultural impact.

Reflections from two decades

What’s inside

Crossing thresholds

 

Graduates and career changers at TWU share their experiences of growth, confidence and transformation, and how the program shaped their early journeys at Thoughtworks.

The teachers who learned


Trainers reflect on the unique perspective of teaching at TWU, and how guiding others also taught them valuable lessons.

The architects of transformation

 

Behind-the-scenes stories from the people who designed, sustained and evolved TWU into a global program with lasting impact.

The next twenty years

 

Reflections on how TWU can continue shaping people transformation in a changing world, preparing future leaders for what comes next.

20 years of shaping future leaders

 

Who should read this ebook?

 

Anyone curious about how talent transformation has shaped Thoughtworks over two decades. Whether you’re a graduate, a trainer, a leader, or simply someone interested in how people and culture evolve in tech, this e-book offers valuable perspectives.

 

In this e-book, you’ll find:

 

  • Stories of growth, resilience and transformation from TWU graduates.
  • Lessons from trainers who learned as much as they taught.
  • Insights from the architects who built and sustained TWU.
  • Reflections on the next 20 years of people transformation.

What Thoughtworks University is all about

Thoughtworks University: Preparing future leaders

