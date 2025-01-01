Stories, lessons and voices from graduates, trainers and leaders who shaped Thoughtworks University (TWU)

This year, we celebrate 20 years of Thoughtworks University, a milestone that has shaped who we are and how we grow. TWU is more than a training program, it is the heartbeat of Thoughtworks and the creation of future leaders.

This e-book captures the stories, lessons and impact of TWU over two decades, in the words of the people who have lived it.