How regulators are paving the way for innovation in the payment space

New trends in payments are emerging, with regulator-led innovations sparking 'coopetition' among governments, private companies, and big tech. In this FinextraTV interview, Thoughtworks' Head of Financial Services Practice Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu explains how these moves are creating a foundation for a thriving digital economy — advancing financial inclusion, consumer experience, and global prosperity. Examples like the Fed’s ISO 20022, Europe’s digital identity leadership, UK's New Payment Architecture (NPA) and the BIS’s work in breaking down payment barriers showcase a regulatory push toward seamless, data-driven, interconnected global payment systems.
This content is a republication of an interview originally published on Finextra.
About the speaker
Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu
Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Practice , IME
Murali comes with extensive experience in managing, implementing, delivering, developing and supporting solutions involving financial products and services to a large number of banking and financial services institutions across the world.
At Thoughtworks, Murali focuses on transforming financial institutions to technology and data-driven, customer-centric, agile organization. He has a keen interest in neuroscience, business architecture, data and behavioural science alongside a more than a passing interest in the convergence of industries, and the resulting business model evolution in the financial sector.