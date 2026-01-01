Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Watch on-demand

How regulators are paving the way for innovation in the payment space

Payments Back
New trends in payments are emerging, with regulator-led innovations sparking 'coopetition' among governments, private companies, and big tech. In this FinextraTV interview, Thoughtworks' Head of Financial Services Practice Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu explains how these moves are creating a foundation for a thriving digital economy — advancing financial inclusion, consumer experience, and global prosperity. Examples like the Fed’s ISO 20022, Europe’s digital identity leadership, UK's New Payment Architecture (NPA) and the BIS’s work in breaking down payment barriers showcase a regulatory push toward seamless, data-driven, interconnected global payment systems.
 

This content is a republication of an interview originally published on Finextra.

Headshot of Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu

About the speaker

Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu

Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Practice , IME

 

Murali comes with extensive experience in managing, implementing, delivering, developing and supporting solutions involving financial products and services to a large number of banking and financial services institutions across the world. 

 

At Thoughtworks, Murali focuses on transforming financial institutions to technology and data-driven, customer-centric, agile organization. He has a keen interest in neuroscience, business architecture, data and behavioural science alongside a more than a passing interest in the convergence of industries, and the resulting business model evolution in the financial sector. 

Recommended reading

View Less

Unlock the power of modern digital payments

Start exploring

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.