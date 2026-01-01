How regulators are paving the way for innovation in the payment space

About the speaker

Muralikrishnan Puthanveedu

Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Practice , IME

Murali comes with extensive experience in managing, implementing, delivering, developing and supporting solutions involving financial products and services to a large number of banking and financial services institutions across the world.

At Thoughtworks, Murali focuses on transforming financial institutions to technology and data-driven, customer-centric, agile organization. He has a keen interest in neuroscience, business architecture, data and behavioural science alongside a more than a passing interest in the convergence of industries, and the resulting business model evolution in the financial sector.