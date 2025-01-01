Glenn Morgan Head of Digital Business Transformation at International Airlines Group (IAG)

Glenn is a globally recognized thought leader in the travel, aviation, and technology sectors, plugged into emerging innovation, social and digital trends. He is currently Head of Digital Business Transformation at IAG, the parent company of British Airways, Iberia and Vueling and is also the Chair of IATA’s Simplifying the Business (StB), and Co-Chair of oneworld CIO Board. Previously Glenn worked in Dubai for Emirates Airline. Glenn holds a Black Belt in Six Sigma and is also a specialist Lean practitioner.